“Adult Swim Singapore Subscription Cancellation”: The Ultimate Guide to Cancelling Your Adult Swim Subscription in Singapore

Adult Swim: How to Cancel Your Subscription in Singapore

Adult Swim is an American cable network that features animated programming for adults, including original Adult Swim shows, acquired shows, anime, and Adult Swim movies. Unfortunately, Adult Swim is geo-restricted in Singapore, so to watch it, you’ll need a premium VPN service like ExpressVPN. But what if you’re tired of Adult Swim’s content and want to cancel your subscription? This guide will walk you through the process of canceling your Adult Swim subscription step by step.

Canceling Your Adult Swim Subscription

Before canceling your Adult Swim subscription, there are a few things you need to know. First, once you subscribe to Adult Swim, the subscription renews automatically every month until you cancel it. Secondly, when you unsubscribe during the trial period, you lose the trial period and the content immediately. Lastly, it is important to unsubscribe at least 24 hours before the free trial expires to avoid being charged.

To cancel your Adult Swim subscription in Singapore, follow these steps:

Visit your app store and ensure that you are logged in with your account. Click on the menu, then click on subscriptions. Find Adult Swim and hover to “Cancel Subscription” to terminate your account. Follow the prompts to cancel Adult Swim.

If you are on an Adult Swim free trial, your account will be canceled immediately, and you won’t access the free content. However, if you are on a paid subscription, your account will remain active until the end of the billing cycle. You will not be charged again after cancellation.

Canceling Adult Swim on Different Devices

If you watch Adult Swim on multiple devices, you’ll have to uninstall it on each device to cancel your subscription. Here’s how to cancel your Adult Swim subscription on different devices:

Canceling Adult Swim on an iPhone or iPad:

On your iPhone/tablet, click on the settings and your name. Visit the subscriptions tab. (If you can’t see the tab, you can then visit the iTunes & Appstore) Click on your Apple ID. You might need to sign in, then click on subscriptions. Find “Adult Swim” and click to review. Find and tap on the cancel button to Adult Swim cancel.

Canceling Adult Swim on an Android device:

Go to Google Play Store. If you have more than one account on your phone, confirm and click the one you subscribed to Adult Swim. Visit the menu and then click on “Subscriptions.” Select the “Adult Swim” account you want to cancel and then click on “Cancel Subscriptions.” Follow the prompts to cancel your account, and you will not be charged again.

Canceling Adult Swim on a Mac Computer:

Visit the Mac App store, then find your subscription name at the bottom of the sidebar. Click on it. Go to “View Information” at the top of the window and confirm by signing in. Once you sign in, you will be directed to the next page showing “Subscriptions.” Click the “Manage” Tap on “Edit” besides the Adult Swim streaming app, and then continue to click on “Cancel Subscription.”

Canceling Adult Swim on PayPal:

Log in to your PayPal account on its website. Visit the settings tab, which is near the logout tap. Click on the Settings. Click “Payments” on the menu and then “Manage Automatic Payments” to view all your current subscriptions. Find “Adult Swim” and click on it to cancel. You will be directed to a new page where you need to click on “Cancel Automatic Payments” to confirm that you want to stop making payments to Adult Swim. Click “Done” on the verification page to finish.

Canceling Adult Swim Direct Subscription through a Website:

Find Adult Swim company information and reach out to them directly. Try to find their app on the app store, then contact the app developer for more information on how to unsubscribe. If you used a credit card to subscribe, you can try to reach out to your credit card company and dispute the charges.

Best Adult Swim Streaming Alternatives:

After canceling your Adult Swim account, you may want to try other channels that offer similar content. Some of the best alternatives include Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Crunchyroll.

Conclusion

Canceling your Adult Swim subscription is a straightforward process. Just follow the steps outlined in this guide, and you’ll be able to cancel your subscription without any hassle. Remember to check out the various alternative streaming services available to find the one that best suits your needs and preferences.

