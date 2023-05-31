“Advanced Drainage Systems growth”: Investors Show Interest in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) as Company Reports Impressive Growth and Dividend Increase, Garnering Positive Reviews.

Advanced Drainage Systems: Strong Growth and Positive Reports Drive Investor Interest

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) is a leading manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe, offering a comprehensive suite of water management products and superior drainage solutions worldwide. As of today, the company has an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, as per Bloomberg Ratings reports. One analyst has given the stock a hold rating while another has given it a buy rating.

Impressive Financial Performance

An average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on WMS over the last year sits at $119.17. The company’s impressive revenues and earnings growth, together with its market position in providing unmatched quality in drainage systems have earned it favorable reviews from industry experts and investors alike.

Dividend Payout and Institutional Investors

In line with its financial performance and shareholder value creation initiatives, Advanced Drainage Systems also recently declared an increase in its quarterly dividend payment to shareholders. Several large institutional investors have also recently bought shares in WMS signaling continued optimism about the prospects for this growing firm.

Recent Reports and Transactions

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), with varying price targets and ratings. Meanwhile, the company’s chief accounting officer Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd at an average price of $89.67 per share for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02.

Impressive Earnings Data

The recent earnings data disclosed by Advanced Drainage Systems showed impressive results after they reported earnings per share (EPS) worth over one dollar ($1) exceeding their consensus estimate of around $0.68 by as much as 38 cents. This impressive data revealed that the construction company had a net margin of 16.51% and an equally impressive return on equity of about 52.49%.

Conclusion

Advanced Drainage Systems continues to show immense growth in the sector supported by an impressive record of performance over the years making it a top-performing stock worth keeping under close watch in coming months and years ahead.

