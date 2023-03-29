Advocate and pioneer Mel King dies at 94. RIP.

Mel King, a notable figure in Boston as a community advocate, state legislator, writer, educator, and the first Black mayoral candidate to make it to a general election, has died at the age of 94. He is featured on a 1,350 sq. ft. #GBHMural in the city, where he fearlessly spoke his mind. Rest in peace.

Mel King, a longtime community advocate, state legislator, writer, educator, and Boston’s first Black mayoral candidate to advance to a general election, has passed away at the age of 94. A giant in the world of activism, King was known for his tireless efforts to promote equity and justice for all people.

King was born in the South End of Boston in 1928 and grew up in a segregated community that was plagued by poverty and discrimination. However, he refused to let the circumstances of his birth dictate the trajectory of his life. Instead, he sought to use his talents and his position to fight for a better future for all.

Throughout his career, King was a vocal advocate for social justice and civil rights. He was a founding member of the Massachusetts Black Caucus and was instrumental in the creation of the state’s first fair housing law. He also served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1972 to 1982, where he championed issues such as affordable housing, criminal justice reform, and education.

In addition to his political work, King was also a prolific writer and educator. He authored several books, including “Chain of Change: Struggles for Black Community Development” and “From Protest to Politics: The New Black Voters in American Elections,” and taught at several universities, including MIT, Northeastern University, and Lesley University.

Despite his many accomplishments, King remained humble and committed to his roots. He was a regular fixture in the South End, where he continued to work with community organizations and mentor young people until the very end of his life.

King’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of activists and leaders. His unwavering commitment to justice and equality serves as a shining example of the power of individual action to effect positive change. As Boston and the broader community mourns his loss, we should all take a moment to reflect on the profound impact that he had on our society and to recommit ourselves to the work that he dedicated his life to.

