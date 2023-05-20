Advocate Chand Paswan (suspect) : Mentally challenged girl raped in Bihar, culprit identified as Chand Paswan

Mentally challenged girl raped in Arrah, Bihar: Advocate Chand Paswan arrested as suspect

In Arrah, Bihar, a mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by a middle-aged man from the same village. The victim’s relatives heard her screams and caught the culprit, who is reportedly the father of four daughters. The police registered a case against the culprit and arrested him after the victim’s sister-in-law filed a complaint and the girl was medically examined. The villagers are demanding strict punishment for the culprit, identified as advocate Chand Paswan. The victim’s sister-in-law stated that the culprit took advantage of the girl’s mental disability by offering her food and drink before raping her in a shanty. The incident has sparked anger in the village, with calls for the harshest punishment for the perpetrator.

News Source : Sanskar Tiwari

