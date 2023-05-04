AED donation : Cottage Grove Park receives AED donation from family in memory of their son

Teddy’s Heart Foundation Installs First Outdoor AED Device in Cottage Grove

Teddy Dowdle was only 22 years old when he collapsed and died due to sudden cardiac arrest while playing basketball with his older brother and friends at Woodridge Park in Cottage Grove. Teddy was born with a congenital heart defect called bicuspid aortic valve, and he had open-heart surgery to replace his aortic valve when he was only 16 years old. Despite this condition, Teddy remained active and became the team manager for the high school football team during his recovery period. He graduated from East Ridge High School and Dakota County Technical College with a degree in electrical construction and maintenance. Teddy was working as an electrician at Poly America in Cottage Grove at the time of his death.

Teddy’s family believes that he might still be alive if an automated external defibrillator (AED) was available in the park when he collapsed. They formed a non-profit organization, Teddy’s Heart Foundation, in memory of Teddy to educate and advocate for AEDs in public parks. On the first anniversary of Teddy’s death, the Dowdles installed an AED in Woodridge Park, the first outdoor AED device in Cottage Grove. They plan to install five or six AEDs in parks in Cottage Grove and Woodbury by the end of the year.

According to Teddy’s father, Craig Dowdle, if an AED was applied within the first three minutes of Teddy’s collapse, instead of when the EMTs showed up eight or nine minutes later, there would have been a much greater chance of his survival. The Dowdles are working to raise enough funds to place an AED SaveStation, an outdoor, publicly accessible AED, in every park in Cottage Grove and Woodbury. Each unit costs about $8,000 and can tolerate extreme weather. Anyone can use a SaveStation during an emergency by opening the cabinet and removing the AED. An alarm will sound, and the Cottage Grove Police Department will be notified that someone has removed the AED.

Cottage Grove is in the process of making the city a Heart Safe Community to ensure that AEDs are easily accessible in the community, and the public is educated and trained to recognize the signs of sudden cardiac arrest and perform hands-only CPR and use AEDs. The Heart Safe Cottage Grove program has already trained more than 1,600 residents in CPR and AED use. More than 20 businesses and organizations have participated in the training, and the program has identified more than 50 AEDs in public areas of the community. The goal is to train 2,000 people by the end of 2023 and 4,000 people by the end of 2024.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the second-leading cause of death in Minnesota, responsible for almost 20 percent of deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It can happen to anyone, anywhere, and it’s almost always fatal. The sooner someone gets help and has someone working on them, the better the chances of survival. Teddy’s Heart Foundation and Heart Safe Cottage Grove are working to make AEDs more accessible in public parks and communities, so tragedies like Teddy’s can be prevented. The dedication of the SaveStation AED tower in Woodridge Park on Thursday at 6 p.m. is a testament to the family’s commitment to making their community a safer place.

