Aegean Sea tension: Turkey and Greece Take Measures to Ease Tensions in the Aegean Sea

Türkiye and Greece Take Steps to Reduce Tension in the Aegean Sea

Türkiye and Greece have taken mutual steps to reduce the tension between the neighbors in the Aegean Sea. The two countries have agreed to conduct smaller-scale training exercises to maintain training standards and avoid escalation.

Improved Relations

Shared sympathies in the wake of devastating earthquakes in Türkiye this February and a deadly train accident in Greece a few weeks later helped to improve relations between the two countries. Türkiye’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has stated that Türkiye does not take an aggressive attitude towards any of its neighbors. “We are in favor of solving problems through dialogue and peaceful means within the framework of international law and good neighborly relations,” he said.

Training Exercises

Greece carried out small-scale activities aimed at maintaining training standards in place of the Kataigis Exercise, which is normally done in May/June to cover the entire Aegean Sea, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry. In response, the Turkish Defense Ministry made arrangements for planned activities of the Naval Forces Command, holding tactical training in line with the principles of international relations and reciprocity instead of the Sea Wolf exercise. The exercise, which is normally carried out annually in the first week of June, includes thousands of personnel with over 200 elements, including surface ships, submarines, and manned and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Good Neighborly Relations

Türkiye wants to make the Aegean “a sea of friendship”. The country believes that the wealth of both sides should be shared fairly, and everyone should live in a safe and prosperous environment. The defense chiefs of both countries agreed to develop an agenda based on good neighborly relations.

Conclusion

The mutual steps taken by Türkiye and Greece to reduce tension in the Aegean Sea are a positive development. By conducting smaller-scale training exercises and developing an agenda based on good neighborly relations, the two countries can work towards a peaceful and prosperous future.

Source Link :Türkiye, Greece take steps to reduce tension in Aegean Sea/

Aegean Sea disputes Turkey-Greece relations Naval exercises in Aegean Sea Territorial claims in Aegean Sea Diplomatic efforts to ease Aegean Sea tension