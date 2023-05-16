Aegon Targaryens.: What is the Count of Aegon Targaryens?

HBO is expanding the Game of Thrones universe, and currently, a prequel about Aegon’s Conquest is being discussed at the network. This prequel will delve into the history of the Targaryens, the blood of Old Valyria, and their conquest of Westeros. Aegon I Targaryen was the founder of the Targaryen dynasty, and his conquest united six of the Seven Kingdoms. The Targaryens take great pride in their heritage, and as such, many of their descendants were named in honor of the patriarch. Aegon is a popular name for Targaryens, and there are a total of eleven known characters named Aegon Targaryen in the Game of Thrones universe.

Aegon the Conqueror, the patriarch of the Targaryen dynasty, initiated the War of Conquest and united six of the Seven Kingdoms. He was aided in the Conquest by his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, and their dragons. Aegon became the sovereign on Westerosi soil, and without him, Westeros would have continued to be divided into warring kingdoms. The fact that “The Song of Ice and Fire” was one of the driving factors behind the Conquest reinforced the importance of the name “Aegon” among Targaryens.

After the Conqueror, his son, Aenys I Targaryen sat on the Iron Throne. Aenys’ eldest son is the second Aegon Targaryen in Game of Thrones history. He went down as “Aegon the Uncrowned” because his uncle, Maegor usurped the throne from him. The firstborn child of the fourth Targaryen king, Jaehaerys I and his sister-wife, Alysanne was also named Aegon Targaryen. He is inconsequential as he was born prematurely and died three days after his birth.

The lords of the Seven Kingdoms chose Prince Viserys I Targaryen as the Prince of Dragonstone after the Great Council of 101 AC. The male line took precedence over the female, and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen became the Queen Who Never Was. Viserys I had two brothers – Daemon Targaryen aka the Rogue Prince, and Prince Aegon Targaryen. While Daemon plays an important role in the Dance of the Dragons, Viserys’ youngest brother, Aegon passed away before reaching the age of one.

After King Viserys’ beloved wife, Aemma Arryn died in childbirth, his line of succession turned complicated. He had a daughter with Aemma, named Princess Rhaenyra, and he put a great deal of thought while choosing her as his heir. Viserys also took Alicent Hightower as his second wife, and her firstborn son was named Aegon Targaryen. He was, as his brother, Aemond described on House of the Dragon, “a wastrel.” After Viserys’ death, Aegon usurped the throne from his older half-sister, Rhaenyra, and became the sixth Targaryen king to sit the Iron Throne. King Aegon II’s ascension was challenged, and this dispute culminated in a bloody war that claimed the lives of both siblings.

At the end of Dance, Rhaenyra, and Daemon Targaryen’s son, Aegon the Younger was installed on the Iron Throne in 131 AC. King Aegon III had many aliases such as the Broken King, Aegon the Unhappy, and the Uncrowned King. He married Aegon II’s daughter, Princess Jaehaera, and in doing so, united the Green and the Black factions. Aegon III was also known as Aegon the Dragonbane because his reign saw the death of the last dragon.

Baelor I aka Baelor the Blessed succeeded Aegon III on the Iron Throne. Baelor the Blessed starved himself to death, and his uncle, Viserys II, the second-born son of Rhaenyra and Daemon, succeeded him. Viserys II’s eldest son, King Aegon IV Targaryen/ Aegon the Unworthy became the eleventh Targaryen king to sit the Iron Throne. He, as his alias suggests, was an incompetent king with nine mistresses, and both trueborn and illegitimate children. Aegon IV legitimized all his bastards on his deathbed and placed them in his line of succession after his trueborn, Daeron II. Aegon IV’s move ultimately led to Blackfyre Rebellions that tormented the Targaryens for decades.

Aegon V aka Aegon the Unlikely became the fifteenth Targaryen king after bypassing many candidates in the line of succession. His desire to bring back dragons to the Seven Kingdoms culminated in the Tragedy at Summerhall and led to his death. The next Aegon Targaryen was the Mad King, Aerys II’s fifth child. He was born premature and died just a year after his birth. The Mad King and his sister-wife, Rhaella had a total of eight children and only three of them, Rhaegar, Viserys, and Daenerys lived to adulthood.

In conclusion, the name “Aegon” is significant in the Targaryen dynasty, and there are a total of eleven known characters named Aegon Targaryen in the Game of Thrones universe. From Aegon the Conqueror to Aegon V aka Aegon the Unlikely, every Aegon Targaryen has played a crucial role in shaping the history of Westeros. The upcoming prequel about Aegon’s Conquest will delve deeper into this history and provide a better understanding of the Targaryen dynasty and their conquest of Westeros.

