Aerial Smashes: A Comprehensive Guide on Executing Aerial Smashes with Olimar in Smash Ultimate [SMASH REVIEW 221]

How to do AERIAL SMASHES with Olimar in Smash Ultimate

Introduction

Olimar is an interesting character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. He is a small character who relies heavily on his Pikmin to do most of his attacks. However, if you know how to use him properly, he can be a formidable opponent. One of his best moves is his aerial smash.

What is an Aerial Smash?

An aerial smash is a type of attack that is performed while you are in the air. It is similar to a regular smash attack, but it is executed while you are jumping. This move is useful because it allows you to hit opponents who are on the ground while you are in the air.

How to do an Aerial Smash with Olimar

To perform an aerial smash with Olimar, you need to follow these steps:

Jump into the air Press the attack button while in the air Choose which smash attack to perform

Step 1: Jump into the air

The first step to performing an aerial smash with Olimar is to jump into the air. You can do this by pressing the jump button. Olimar has a decent jump, so you should be able to get some height.

Step 2: Press the attack button while in the air

Once you are in the air, you need to press the attack button. This will cause Olimar to perform an aerial attack. You can use this attack to hit opponents who are on the ground.

Step 3: Choose which smash attack to perform

The final step is to choose which smash attack to perform. Olimar has three different smash attacks that he can perform: up smash, side smash, and down smash. To perform an up smash, press up on the control stick while pressing the attack button. To perform a side smash, press left or right on the control stick while pressing the attack button. To perform a down smash, press down on the control stick while pressing the attack button.

Tips for Using Aerial Smashes with Olimar

Here are some tips to help you use aerial smashes with Olimar effectively:

Use your Pikmin to your advantage Practice timing your jumps Be aware of your opponent’s movements

Tip 1: Use your Pikmin to your advantage

Olimar relies heavily on his Pikmin to do most of his attacks. Use your Pikmin to your advantage when performing aerial smashes. For example, use a blue Pikmin to perform an up smash, since it has a higher knockback than other Pikmin. Or, use a yellow Pikmin to perform a side smash, since it has a longer range than other Pikmin.

Tip 2: Practice timing your jumps

Timing is everything when it comes to aerial smashes. Practice timing your jumps so that you can perform the smash attack at the right moment. This will increase your chances of hitting your opponent.

Tip 3: Be aware of your opponent’s movements

Be aware of your opponent’s movements when performing aerial smashes. If your opponent is moving around a lot, it may be difficult to hit them with an aerial smash. Instead, wait for them to stop moving and then perform the smash attack.

Conclusion

Aerial smashes are a powerful tool in Olimar’s arsenal. They allow him to hit opponents who are on the ground while he is in the air. By following the steps outlined in this article and using the tips provided, you can effectively use aerial smashes with Olimar in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

