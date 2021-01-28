Aerial Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Aerial Smith has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Aerial Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of our beloved Aerial Smith, '15.
Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30 at Mount Calvary COGIC at 3 p.m. and will be limited to immediate family & friends. A live stream of the service will be available. Visitation is at 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/IF5S2bNBSS
— William Jewell Women’s Basketball (@Jewell_WBB) January 28, 2021
William Jewell Women’s Basketball @Jewell_WBB It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of our beloved Aerial Smith, ’15. Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30 at Mount Calvary COGIC at 3 p.m. and will be limited to immediate family & friends. A live stream of the service will be available. Visitation is at 2 p.m.
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.