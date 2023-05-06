Aerosmith Black Crowes Tour – Aerosmith Boston 2023 : 2023 Tour to Feature Aerosmith and Black Crowes Collaboration

Aerosmith and Black Crowes to Co-Headline Tour in 2023

Aerosmith and Black Crowes, two of the most iconic rock bands in history, have announced a joint tour for 2023. This tour marks the first time that the two bands will share the stage together. Their music has been at the forefront of the rock scene for decades, with hits like “Sweet Emotion” and “Dream On” from Aerosmith and “Hard to Handle” and “She Talks to Angels” from Black Crowes.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for news of this joint tour, and the announcement has generated a buzz in the music industry. The tour will kick off in June 2023 and will include stops in major cities across North America.

The decision to team up for a tour was an easy one for both bands. According to Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, “We’ve been friends with the Black Crowes for a long time, and we’ve always talked about doing something together. This tour is going to be a blast.” Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson echoed Tyler’s sentiment, saying, “We’ve always been huge fans of Aerosmith, and to be able to share the stage with them is a dream come true. This tour is going to be a rock ‘n’ roll extravaganza.”

The tour is expected to draw large crowds, with both bands boasting loyal fan bases who have been eagerly anticipating new music and live shows. Aerosmith, who formed in 1970, have sold over 150 million records worldwide and have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Black Crowes, who formed in 1984, have sold over 30 million records and have also been inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

Despite their success, both bands have faced their fair share of challenges over the years. Aerosmith has dealt with drug addiction and internal conflicts, while the Black Crowes have gone through several lineup changes and a hiatus in the early 2000s.

However, both bands have persevered and continue to make music that resonates with fans. The joint tour will be a celebration of their enduring legacies and a chance for fans to experience the energy and excitement of two of rock’s greatest bands on one stage.

Tickets for the tour are expected to sell out quickly, so fans are urged to purchase them as soon as they become available. With hits like “Janie’s Got a Gun” and “Remedy” on the setlist, this is a tour that rock fans won’t want to miss.

In Conclusion

