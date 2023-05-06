Aerosmith Peace Out Tour – Aerosmith Peace Out Tour Dates : Aerosmith Reveals Peace Out Tour Dates for their Final Tour Announcement

Aerosmith Reveals Final Tour: Peace Out Tour Dates Announced

Aerosmith Announces Final Tour: The Peace Out Tour

Aerosmith, one of the biggest rock bands of all time, has announced their final tour, aptly named the Peace Out Tour. Fans around the world are devastated to hear that the band is calling it quits, but they are excited to see the legendary group one last time.

The Band

The band consists of Steven Tyler (vocals), Joe Perry (guitar), Brad Whitford (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass), and Joey Kramer (drums). They have been together for over 50 years and have sold over 150 million albums worldwide. Aerosmith is known for their hits such as “Dream On,” “Walk This Way,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

The Announcement

The band announced their final tour on the daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Steven Tyler and Joe Perry sat down with Ellen to reveal the tour dates and to talk about their decision to retire.

“We’ve been touring for so long, and we just felt like it was time to say goodbye to our fans,” Tyler said. “We want to go out on top and give our fans one last amazing show.”

The Tour

The tour will kick off on June 13th in Paris, France, and will make stops in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and more. The tour will also include shows in North America, with the final show taking place on November 21st in New York City.

Farewell Tour

The Peace Out Tour is bittersweet for fans, as they are excited to see Aerosmith one last time but are saddened by the fact that the band is retiring. Many fans have been following the band for decades and have created lifelong memories with their music.

“I’ve been a fan of Aerosmith since I was a teenager, and I’ve seen them in concert multiple times,” said Sarah, a longtime fan. “It’s sad to see them retire, but I’m grateful that I get to see them one last time on their final tour.”

The band’s farewell tour will be a celebration of their legendary career. Fans can expect to hear all of their hits, along with deep cuts and fan favorites. The band has promised to give their fans an unforgettable show and to go out with a bang.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, Aerosmith’s final tour is a momentous occasion for the band and their fans. The Peace Out Tour is a celebration of their iconic career and a chance for fans to say goodbye to one of the greatest rock bands of all time. If you’re a fan of Aerosmith, make sure to catch them on their final tour and give them the send-off they deserve. Peace out, Aerosmith.