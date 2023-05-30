“Affordable Indian wedding makeup”: Minnat Roy Presents an Affordable Indian Wedding Guest Makeup Tutorial Featuring Colourful Eye Makeup

Affordable India wedding Guest Makeup Tutorial

Introduction

Wedding season is here and everyone is looking for the perfect makeup look to wear as a guest. However, not everyone wants to spend a lot of money on professional makeup artists. That’s why in this article, I’ll be sharing an affordable Indian wedding guest makeup tutorial that you can do at home.

Prepping the Skin

Before starting with the makeup, it’s important to prep your skin. Start by cleansing your face with a gentle face wash and then applying a moisturizer. This will make sure that your makeup goes on smoothly and lasts longer.

Face Makeup

For the face makeup, I recommend using a BB cream or a light coverage foundation. This will give you a natural look while still covering any blemishes or dark spots. Apply the foundation or BB cream using a damp beauty blender for a seamless finish.

Next, use a concealer to cover any under-eye dark circles or blemishes. Apply it in a triangular shape under your eyes and blend it out using the same beauty blender.

Set the face makeup with a loose powder to prevent any creasing or oiliness throughout the day.

Colourful Eye Makeup

For the eye makeup, I recommend using bright and colourful eyeshadows to complement your Indian wedding attire. Start by applying a light beige eyeshadow all over your lid as a base.

Next, take a bright pink eyeshadow and apply it to the outer corner of your eye, blending it into the crease. Then, take a shimmery gold eyeshadow and apply it to the inner corner of your eye, blending it towards the pink eyeshadow.

To add more dimension, take a dark brown eyeshadow and apply it to the outer corner of your eye, blending it towards the pink eyeshadow. This will create a subtle smoky effect.

Finish off the eye makeup by applying a thin line of black eyeliner and mascara to your lashes. You can also add false lashes for a more dramatic look.

Blush and Highlight

For the blush, I recommend using a peachy-pink shade that complements your skin tone. Apply it to the apples of your cheeks and blend it towards your hairline.

Next, apply a highlighter to the high points of your face, such as your cheekbones, nose, and cupid’s bow.

Lips

For the lips, I recommend using a nude or light pink lipstick that complements your eye makeup. Apply it to your lips and blot it with a tissue to remove any excess.

Final Thoughts

And there you have it, an affordable Indian wedding guest makeup tutorial that you can do at home. Remember to always prep your skin before starting with the makeup and to use bright and colourful eyeshadows to complement your Indian wedding attire. With these tips and tricks, you’ll be able to achieve a stunning makeup look without breaking the bank.

