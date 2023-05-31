“affordable living in North Carolina”: Report Names North Carolina City as Most Affordable Living Destination.

Hickory, North Carolina: The Most Affordable Living Place in the United States

Hickory, North Carolina has recently topped the list of the most affordable living places in the United States. According to a U.S. News & World Report released on Tuesday, Hickory offers a “small-town” atmosphere and continues to see growth from larger metro areas like Charlotte and Asheville. The report surveyed over 3,100 U.S. residents on the importance of various living factors, and observed the median annual household income proportion toward the average homeownership cost.

The study analyzed the typical cost of utilities, taxes, and price parity, which compares the cost of goods and services across the country. Hickory residents spend just 18.95% of the median household income on housing, making it the most affordable place to live in the United States.

Hickory’s affordability is due to several factors, such as its low cost of living, low property taxes, and a thriving job market. The city offers a diverse range of job opportunities from manufacturing to healthcare and education. Hickory is also home to several major companies, such as Corning Inc., CommScope, and Catawba Valley Medical Center, which provide a stable job market for residents.

In addition to its thriving economy, Hickory offers a high quality of life to its residents. The city boasts several parks and recreational facilities, including Lake Hickory, which offers fishing, boating, and hiking opportunities. Hickory is also home to several museums and cultural attractions, such as the Hickory Museum of Art and the Hickory Aviation Museum.

Hickory’s location is another factor that makes it an attractive place to live. The city is situated in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, offering residents easy access to outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and skiing. Hickory is also located just a short drive from several major cities, including Charlotte and Asheville, offering residents the best of both worlds.

The city’s affordable housing market is also a major draw for residents. Hickory offers a range of housing options, from apartments and townhomes to single-family homes and luxury homes. The city’s median home price is $157,500, making it an affordable option for first-time homebuyers and families.

Overall, Hickory, North Carolina is an attractive place to live for its affordability, job opportunities, quality of life, and location. The city’s small-town charm and proximity to larger metro areas make it an ideal place for residents who want the best of both worlds. With a thriving economy, low cost of living, and a high quality of life, Hickory is the perfect place to call home.

News Source : Connor Lomis

Source Link :North Carolina city tops list of most affordable places to live, according to report/