“affordable real estate rankings”: Ranking of the Least and Most Affordable Places to Purchase a Home – Discover Your Town’s Position

Property Costs Continue to Remain High in the UK

Over the past few years, property costs in the UK have continued to soar and reach some of the highest prices the country has ever seen. This has made it increasingly difficult for first time buyers to get on the property ladder and secure their first home.

According to recent data from Zoopla, the average price of a UK property is currently £309,439, which is up 4.1% from the previous year. This figure can vary greatly depending on the city you are looking to buy in, with some cities being more affordable than others for first time buyers.

The Cheapest City to Buy Your First Home

After analyzing the data, Zoopla has crowned Liverpool as the cheapest city in the UK for first time buyers to purchase their first home. The average property price in Liverpool is currently £172,640, which is significantly lower than the national average.

Not only is Liverpool affordable, but it also has a lot to offer first time buyers. The city has a thriving cultural scene, excellent transport links, and a growing job market. Additionally, there are a range of properties available, from modern apartments to traditional terraced houses.

Other Affordable Cities for First Time Buyers

While Liverpool is the cheapest city for first time buyers, there are other cities in the UK that are also affordable and offer great opportunities for first time buyers. Here are some of the other cities that made the list:

Belfast

Belfast is an up-and-coming city that has a lot to offer first time buyers. The average property price in Belfast is currently £161,170, which is significantly lower than the national average. The city has a thriving arts and culture scene, excellent shopping and dining options, and is home to several top universities.

Glasgow

Glasgow is another affordable city for first time buyers, with an average property price of £183,259. The city has a rich history and culture, and is home to several world-renowned museums and galleries. It also has a thriving music scene and is known for its excellent nightlife.

Newcastle

Newcastle is a vibrant city that offers a great quality of life for first time buyers. The average property price in Newcastle is currently £202,254, which is still significantly lower than the national average. The city has excellent transport links, a thriving nightlife, and is home to several top universities.

Why Are Some Cities More Affordable Than Others?

There are several factors that can contribute to the affordability of a city for first time buyers. One of the biggest factors is the local job market. Cities with a strong job market and growing industries are more likely to have higher property prices, as there is greater demand for housing.

Another factor is the availability of properties. Cities with a shortage of housing stock are more likely to have higher property prices, as there is greater competition for available properties. Additionally, cities that are popular with second home buyers and investors may also have higher property prices, as these buyers are often willing to pay a premium for desirable properties.

Conclusion

While property costs in the UK remain high, there are still affordable options available for first time buyers. Cities like Liverpool, Belfast, Glasgow, and Newcastle offer great opportunities for first time buyers to get on the property ladder and secure their first home. By considering factors like the local job market and availability of properties, first time buyers can make informed decisions about where to buy their first home.

