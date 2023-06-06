Revamp Your Style on a Reasonable Budget

Whether you’re an aging millennial or a 20-something headed into the corporate workforce for the first time, figuring out your own personal style can be difficult — and expensive. But it doesn’t necessarily have to be. With a little creativity, giving your look a revamp doesn’t have to be as pricey as you think. Flip through the slideshow for 20 ways to revamp your style on a reasonable budget. From investing in a few versatile, quality pieces to giving your accessories a refresh, use these tips to feel totally confident — and up-to-date — in your aesthetic.

Invest in Versatile Pieces

When revamping your style, it’s important to invest in a few versatile, quality pieces that can be worn in multiple ways. A classic blazer, a well-fitted pair of jeans, and a timeless trench coat are all great options.

Shop Secondhand

Shopping secondhand can be a great way to save money while also adding unique and one-of-a-kind pieces to your wardrobe. Check out thrift stores, consignment shops, and online resale sites for great deals.

Accessorize

Updating your accessories can be an easy and affordable way to revamp your style. Try adding a statement necklace, a colorful scarf, or a fun pair of shoes to your outfit.

Get Creative with Layering

Layering can add depth and interest to your outfit. Experiment with layering different textures, colors, and patterns for a unique and stylish look.

Try a New Hairstyle

A new hairstyle can drastically change your overall look. Try a new cut, color, or style to give your appearance a fresh update.

Swap Clothes with Friends

Hosting a clothing swap with friends can be a fun way to refresh your wardrobe without spending any money. Trade clothes, accessories, and shoes to get new pieces for your closet.

Experiment with Color

Don’t be afraid to play with color in your outfits. Try incorporating a bold hue into your look for a pop of interest.

Shop End-of-Season Sales

Shopping end-of-season sales can be a great way to score deals on items you can wear in the future. Look for classic pieces that will never go out of style.

Shop Clearance Racks

Clearance racks can be treasure troves for affordable finds. Take some time to dig through the racks for hidden gems.

DIY Your Clothes

Get creative and DIY your clothes to give them a unique and personalized touch. Try adding patches, embroidery, or fabric paint to your clothes.

Invest in Quality Shoes

Quality shoes can last for years and elevate any outfit. Invest in a few pairs of well-made shoes that you can wear with multiple outfits.

Shop Online

Online shopping can offer great deals and discounts. Sign up for email newsletters and follow your favorite brands on social media for exclusive promo codes and sales.

Accessorize with Jewelry

Jewelry can add a personal touch to any outfit. Try layering necklaces or stacking bracelets for a trendy and stylish look.

Shop Affordable Brands

There are plenty of affordable brands that offer stylish and on-trend pieces. Don’t be afraid to mix high-end and low-end items in your outfit.

Experiment with Prints

Prints can add interest and personality to your outfit. Try incorporating a fun print like polka dots or stripes into your look.

Shop Vintage

Vintage clothing can add a unique and retro touch to your outfit. Look for vintage pieces at thrift stores, vintage shops, and online resale sites.

Invest in a Classic Watch

A classic watch can be a timeless piece that adds sophistication to any outfit. Look for a watch with a simple and classic design that can be worn for years.

Shop Your Own Closet

Take some time to go through your own closet and rediscover pieces you may have forgotten about. Try mixing and matching items in new and creative ways.

Try a New Makeup Look

A new makeup look can add a fresh and updated touch to your appearance. Try experimenting with new colors, techniques, and products.

Invest in a Quality Bag

A quality bag can be a great investment that can be worn for years. Look for a bag with a classic design and neutral color that can be worn with multiple outfits.

Revamping your style doesn’t have to break the bank. With these tips, you can update your look and feel confident in your personal style without spending a fortune.

