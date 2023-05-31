affordable summer travel: Affordable Summer Destinations Across 10 American States to Visit

The Cheapest States to Visit in the US for Summer 2023

Summer is here, and you’re probably itching to go on vacation. But with a tight budget, finding the right destination can be a challenge. Fortunately, Forbes has released a list of the cheapest states to live in for 2023, which also makes them great options for a budget-friendly summer getaway. Here are the top ten most affordable states to visit this summer.

Indiana

Indiana may not be the first state that comes to mind when planning a summer vacation, but its capital city, Indianapolis, offers plenty of things to do and see. With a reasonable cost of living index, Indiana is easily one of the best states for a family-friendly vacation on a budget.

West Virginia

West Virginia, located in the eastern United States, is a charming state with plenty of natural beauty to explore. The most famous town to visit is Harpers Ferry, a historic destination where the Shenandoah River and the Potomac River converge. Besides exploring the national historic park, travelers can plan an overnight trip or a day trip to Shenandoah National Park in nearby Virginia.

Mississippi

Mississippi is a southern state in America that sits on the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a fantastic destination for music lovers, as it is the birthplace of blues music. Visit the city of Jackson and check out its many museums, including the Old Capitol Museum.

Iowa

Iowa is an underrated state to visit, and as a bonus, it’s budget-friendly. Located in the Midwest between two rivers, the state is famous for its sprawling corn fields. The capital, Des Moines, offers plenty of things to do and see, including the Pappajohn Sculpture Park and Des Moines Art Center.

Tennessee

Tennessee is branded as one of the most budget-friendly US states to visit on vacation. In particular, Nashville, Tennessee, might be the most well-known destination on this list. However, travelers may want to explore Knoxville in Tennessee as an alternative to Nashville.

Missouri

Missouri is another Midwestern state with a low cost of living, making it one of the many cheap US states to visit in summer. The massive Gateway Arch in St. Louis is a landmark of the state and is one of the main attractions to see there. But besides the St. Louis Arch, travelers must make it their mission to dine at some of the local barbecue joints while visiting.

Georgia

Georgia is located in the southeastern United States and has a southern charm that is sure to entice travelers. While the capital of Atlanta is a bustling business hub, it’s no doubt that Savannah is a superb vacation destination for budget travelers.

Alabama

Also located in the southeast, Alabama is an unassuming getaway spot for budget travelers. With a cost of living well below the national average, accommodation, and food in the city of Birmingham are affordable.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a destination with beautiful nature, interesting indigenous history, and a cowboy culture. Oklahoma City is a family-friendly destination with attractions like the Oklahoma City Zoo and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. However, Tulsa is another fabulous option for those seeking affordable vacation destinations in the US for summer.

Kansas

Kansas is another Midwest state with some notable cities, such as Topeka and Wichita. However, the reason travelers may want to visit Kansas in summer is to step back in time in the Old Western town of Dodge City. The setting for the popular show Gunsmoke (although the series was actually filmed elsewhere in Kansas), this town still looks like something out of the Wild West.

In conclusion, these ten states may not be as popular as Florida or California, but they offer some of the most affordable summer vacation options in the United States. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures or cultural experiences, these states have something for everyone. So why not plan a budget-friendly summer getaway to one of these destinations and make some unforgettable memories?

