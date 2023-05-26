“affordable travel”: The Cheapest Day of the Week to Travel

Sunday: The Most Affordable Day to Travel

It’s no secret that travel can be expensive, with airfare often being one of the biggest costs. However, recent statistics suggest that choosing the right day to fly can make a significant difference in the price of your ticket. According to data from Skyscanner, Sunday is the most cost-effective day for vacationers to take a trip.

In July and August, passengers who fly on Sundays can save up to 5% on the price of their tickets. In addition, less people fly on Sunday than other days of the week, so you should expect less congestion at the airports and a more pleasant trip overall. This is especially important during peak travel times, such as the summer months.

Skyscanner’s travel trends and destination expert Laura Lindsay notes that “Our research shows that Americans are willing to make sacrifices… in order to save for their summer vacations but are less likely to shop around in the way they would when doing their weekly shop or clothes.” However, there’s so much money to be saved if consumers compare their travel options, so Skyscanner is building the tools for travelers to do this quickly and easily.

Travelers can make significant savings by choosing the right time of year to take their vacation. According to the study, customers who book their trip for the final week of the summer school break can save, on average, 31% over those who do so during the first week of the break. Those who aren’t set on a particular destination can save a lot of money on their vacation by being flexible. You can find the best deals, even to some of the most popular destinations, by searching “everywhere” instead of a specific destination on Skyscanner.

Skyscanner found that 61% of Americans want to take a summer vacation, but only 30% have booked their trip. The report comes as international travel has taken off at record levels this summer. United Airlines expects to see its busiest Memorial Day holiday period in more than a decade, with international travel up 16 percent compared to last year. Delta Air Lines reported last month that its international flights were already 75 percent booked for the summer. Airfares to Europe and Asia in particular are expected to be the most expensive they’ve been in five years, and all-around international flights are nearly 40 percent more expensive than they were last summer.

However, by choosing to fly on Sundays and being flexible with your travel plans, you can still find affordable options for your summer vacation. It’s important to shop around and compare your options in order to save money and make the most of your travel experience. With the right planning and research, you can have a memorable vacation without breaking the bank.

News Source : Evie Blanco

Source Link: This is the most affordable day of the week to travel