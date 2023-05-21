Afghan military helicopter crash victim : Afghan military helicopter crashes, killing crew after hitting power line base in Kholim district

Afghan Military Helicopter Crash Kills Crewmembers in Kholim District, Samangan Province

A military helicopter from Afghanistan crashed in the northern part of the country on Sunday, killing at least two crew members. The Defense Ministry reported that the MD-530 chopper hit a power line base while patrolling the Kholim district in Samangan province. The helicopter had taken off from northern Balkh province. It is not clear how many helicopters, including those belonging to the Taliban-run government, are in operation. Many Afghan pilots fled to Central Asian countries, such as Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed in mid-August 2021. Afghan air force pilots, along with their U.S. counterparts, played a crucial role in the 20-year war against the Taliban insurgents. After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, about 140 Afghan pilots and others were flown to the United Arab Emirates before being transported to the U.S.

News Source : Beaumont Enterprise

