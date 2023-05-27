Afghani Lamb Shanks Pulao: My Twist on the Trending Recipe: Afghani Kabuli Pulao with Lamb Shanks #KabuliPulao #RecipeRevamp

Introduction:

Lamb Shanks Afghani Kabuli Pulao is a popular dish in Afghanistan, known for its rich and savory flavors. This dish is perfect for those who love meat and rice, as it combines the two into a delicious and hearty meal. In this article, I will be sharing a trending recipe for Lamb Shanks Afghani Kabuli Pulao with my own personal touch.

Ingredients:

To make Lamb Shanks Afghani Kabuli Pulao, you will need the following ingredients:

4 lamb shanks

2 cups basmati rice

4 cups water

1 onion, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

2 tablespoons ginger, minced

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large pot, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the lamb shanks and cook until browned on all sides. Remove the lamb shanks from the pot and set them aside. Add the chopped onion, garlic, and ginger to the pot and cook until the onion is translucent. Add the cumin, coriander, turmeric, cinnamon, salt, and pepper to the pot and stir well. Add the lamb shanks back to the pot and stir to coat them in the spice mixture. Add the water to the pot and bring it to a boil. Once the water is boiling, reduce the heat to low and cover the pot. Let the lamb shanks simmer for 2 hours, or until they are tender and falling off the bone. While the lamb shanks are simmering, rinse the basmati rice in cold water until the water runs clear. In a separate pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the rice to the boiling water and stir well. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pot. Let the rice cook for 15-20 minutes, or until it is tender and fluffy. Once the lamb shanks are done simmering, remove them from the pot and set them aside. Add the cooked rice to the pot with the remaining liquid and stir well. Arrange the lamb shanks on top of the rice and cover the pot. Bake the Lamb Shanks Afghani Kabuli Pulao in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove the pot from the oven and let it sit for 10 minutes. Serve the Lamb Shanks Afghani Kabuli Pulao hot with your favorite side dishes.

Personal Touch:

To give this traditional recipe my own personal touch, I like to add raisins and almonds to the dish. I soak the raisins in warm water for 10 minutes before adding them to the pot with the lamb shanks, and I toast the almonds in a separate pan before sprinkling them on top of the finished dish. The raisins add a touch of sweetness to the savory flavors of the lamb and spices, while the almonds add a crunchy texture and nutty flavor.

Conclusion:

Lamb Shanks Afghani Kabuli Pulao is a delicious and satisfying meal that is perfect for any occasion. This recipe is easy to follow and can be customized to suit your personal taste preferences. With my personal touch of raisins and almonds, this dish is sure to impress your guests and become a new favorite in your recipe repertoire.

Afghani Lamb Shanks Spiced Rice Recipe Slow-Cooked Lamb Recipe Middle Eastern Comfort Food One-Pot Meal Idea

News Source : Shakila’s Kitchen and blogs

Source Link :Lamb Shanks Afghani Kabuli Pulao || trending recipe with my own personal touch #kabulipulao #recipe/