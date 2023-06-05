“afghani mutton karahi recipe”: Eid Special 2023: How to Make Afghani Mutton Karahi – Authentic Recipe

Afghani Style Mutton Karahi – A Delicious Eid Special Recipe for 2023

Introduction

One of the most popular dishes in Afghanistan is the mutton karahi. This dish is made with tender pieces of mutton cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce with a blend of aromatic spices. The dish is traditionally served in a karahi, a deep wok-like pan, and is often accompanied by naan bread and rice.

In this article, we will be sharing an Afghani-style mutton karahi recipe that is perfect for Eid 2023. This recipe is easy to follow and will provide you with a delicious and authentic taste of Afghan cuisine.

Ingredients

To make this Afghani-style mutton karahi, you will need the following ingredients:

1 kg mutton, cut into small pieces

1 cup vegetable oil

2 onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tablespoon red chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin powder

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Method

Follow these steps to make the Afghani-style mutton karahi:

Heat oil in a karahi or a deep frying pan. Add onions and fry until golden brown. Add ginger paste and garlic paste, and fry for a minute. Add tomatoes and cook until they are softened. Add red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well. Add mutton pieces and mix well with the spices. Cook on high heat for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low and cover the karahi with a lid. Cook for 30 minutes or until the mutton is tender and cooked through. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan bread or rice.

Tips

Here are some tips to make the perfect Afghani-style mutton karahi:

Use fresh and tender mutton for the best results.

Make sure to fry the onions until they are golden brown. This will give the dish a rich and flavorful base.

Adjust the amount of red chili powder according to your preferred level of spiciness.

Be patient while cooking the mutton. Slow-cooking will result in tender and juicy meat.

Garnish the dish with fresh coriander leaves for a pop of color and flavor.

Conclusion

Afghani-style mutton karahi is a delicious and hearty dish that is perfect for special occasions like Eid. This recipe is easy to follow and will provide you with an authentic taste of Afghan cuisine. We hope you enjoy making and eating this delicious dish with your loved ones. Happy cooking and Eid Mubarak!

Afghan cuisine Mutton recipes Eid al-Fitr Spicy dishes Traditional cooking methods

News Source : Cook Food

Source Link :afghani style mutton karahi | afghani karahi recipe | afghani mutton karahi recipe Eid special 2023/