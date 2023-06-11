AFP reports one dead and three injured in Stockholm shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
According to AFP, a shooting in Stockholm resulted in one fatality and three injuries. The victim was a 15-year-old boy, and police have yet to determine the motive behind the incident. This information was reported by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru and edited by Jason Neely.
- Stockholm shooting
- Gun violence in Sweden
- Fatal shooting in Stockholm
- Crime in Sweden
- Violence in urban areas
News Source : SRN News
Source Link :One killed, three injured in Stockholm shooting, AFP reports/