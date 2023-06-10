After 36 Years of Service at NASA, Legendary Iranian Scientist Firouz Naderi Retires at 77 with a Wealth of Scientific and Managerial Experience

Renowned NASA Scientist Firouz Naderi Passes Away at 77

Legendary Iranian scientist Firouz Naderi, who dedicated 36 years of his life working for NASA in various scientific and managerial roles and spearheading the Mars Exploration Program, has passed away. Naderi suffered an unexpected accident on May 29, which left him paralyzed from the neck down, according to a post shared by his nephew on the scientist’s verified Instagram account.

