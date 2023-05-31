After a week in hospital, toddler hit by car in Spokane Valley passes away

Toddler hit by car in Spokane Valley dies after week in hospital

Tragic accident

A tragic accident occurred in Spokane Valley last week when a toddler was hit by a car while walking with her mother. The incident happened on August 17th at the intersection of Sprague Avenue and Adams Road. The toddler, a 2-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Week-long hospital stay

The toddler was admitted to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, where she remained for a week. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, her injuries were too severe, and she died on August 24th.

Investigation ongoing

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The driver of the car that hit the toddler remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities. No charges have been filed at this time.

Community in mourning

The community is mourning the loss of the young girl. A vigil was held in her honor at a local park, where friends and family gathered to share memories and offer support. The toddler’s parents have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community.

Reminder to be vigilant

This tragic incident serves as a reminder to all of us to be vigilant when driving, especially in areas where pedestrians, especially children, may be present. It’s crucial to follow traffic laws, pay attention to surroundings, and avoid distractions while behind the wheel.

Support and resources available

If you or someone you know has been affected by this tragedy or is struggling with the loss of a loved one, there are resources available. The Spokane County Victim Assistance Program provides support to victims and their families in the wake of a crime or traumatic event. Additionally, grief counseling and support groups can offer comfort and healing during difficult times.

Final thoughts

The loss of a young life is always heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the toddler who lost her life in this tragic accident. Let’s all take this as a reminder to be attentive and cautious while driving, and to always cherish the time we have with our loved ones.

