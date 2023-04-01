Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was full of praise for his team after their last-minute win against Leicester City in the Premier League. Hodgson described the performance over the 94 minutes as worthy of a lot of credit and commented that the scoreline certainly didn’t flatter them.

Impact of Leicester Goal – Hodgson spoke about the impact of Leicester’s goal on his team, saying it came as a cold shower to them. He added that they were quieter at the start of the second half, allowing Leicester to establish some possession and ask questions of them. The Leicester goal gave them a sinking feeling, but they held on and managed to score a late winner.

Concern About Wilfried Zaha’s Injury – Hodgson expressed his concern about Wilfried Zaha’s injury, saying that muscle strains can be long jobs. He added that he had no idea about the extent of the injury, but he had to trust the physios. Hodgson also said that Zaha is a quick healer and doesn’t like to be off the field of play. However, they would have to see how bad the injury is before making any decisions.

Impact of Zaha’s Injury on the Team – Hodgson also spoke about the impact of Zaha’s injury on the team, saying that there might be an element of that. He commented that in the first half, Zaha looked almost unplayable at moments and was almost going to win the game off his own back. Hodgson added that this had a psychological influence on everybody. However, one of the substitutes who took Zaha’s place produced the pass for the goal, and one of the late substitutes scored it.