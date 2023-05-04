Agastya Chauhan : Agastya Chauhan, a YouTuber, dies in attempt to reach speeds of 300km/hr

Severe Impact of the Accident

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway on Wednesday, resulting in the death of YouTuber Agastya Chauhan. Agastya, a professional biker, was attempting to reach a speed of 300 kilometers per hour on his ZX10R Ninja superbike while filming a video for his YouTube channel. However, the attempt ended in disaster when he lost control of the bike at that speed.

The impact of the accident was severe, as Agastya’s racing machine collided with the expressway divider, causing his helmet to shatter into several pieces. Despite wearing protective gear, Agastya sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot. Blood was splattered around his motionless body, making for a gruesome scene.

A Passion for Speed

Agastya’s attempt to attain the test speed of 300 kilometers per hour on his superbike was to be his first. He was an accomplished professional biker who was known for his passion for speed. However, fate had other plans for him, as the accident proved to be fatal.