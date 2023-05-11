Age Of Wonders 4 Campaign : Conquer the Realm: A Guide to Age of Wonders 4 Campaign

Age of Wonders 4: A Guide to Conquer the Realm

Age of Wonders 4 is a turn-based strategy game that challenges players to build an empire, conquer territories, and engage in battles. With six different races, each with their own unique strengths and weaknesses, players can customize their empire by selecting a leader, choosing skills, and building armies. The campaign mode of Age of Wonders 4 follows the story of two powerful factions, the Commonwealth and the Empire, as they battle for control of the realm. The campaign is divided into three acts, each with its own set of missions and objectives. In this article, we will provide a guide to help players conquer the realm and emerge as the ultimate victor.

Act 1: The Commonwealth

The first act of the campaign follows the story of the Commonwealth, a group of human kingdoms united under a single banner. The player takes on the role of Lord Edward, a nobleman tasked with defending the Commonwealth from the invading Empire.

Mission 1: Defend Harlond

The first mission of the campaign is a tutorial that teaches the player the basics of gameplay, such as moving units, building structures, and engaging in battles. Once the tutorial is complete, the player must defend the city of Harlond from an Empire invasion. To succeed in this mission, the player must focus on building a strong army and defenses. The Empire will send waves of troops to attack the city, so it is essential to have archers and other ranged units stationed on walls and towers. The player should also build barracks and recruit additional units to bolster their forces.

Mission 2: Liberate Ravenwood

After successfully defending Harlond, the player must embark on a mission to liberate the city of Ravenwood from Empire control. This mission requires the player to navigate a maze of forests and mountains while avoiding enemy patrols and engaging in battles. To succeed in this mission, the player should focus on building a diverse army that includes both melee and ranged units. The terrain of the mission is challenging, so the player should also consider recruiting units that are specialized in navigating difficult terrain, such as Scouts and Rangers.

Mission 3: Defend Hahnbeck

The final mission of the first act takes place in the city of Hahnbeck, which is under siege by the Empire. The player must defend the city and defeat the Empire commander, General Vangar. To succeed in this mission, the player should focus on building strong defenses and recruiting units that are effective against the Empire’s troops. General Vangar is a formidable opponent, so the player should also consider using spells and abilities to weaken his forces and gain the upper hand in battle.

Act 2: The Empire

The second act of the campaign follows the story of the Empire, a powerful nation led by Emperor Leonis. The player takes on the role of General Thorne, a loyal soldier of the Empire tasked with expanding its territories and crushing the Commonwealth.

Mission 1: Capture Gryphon’s Landing

The first mission of the second act requires the player to capture the city of Gryphon’s Landing, which is controlled by a group of rebel dwarves. The player must navigate a maze of tunnels and engage in battles against the dwarves’ forces. To succeed in this mission, the player should focus on building a strong army that includes units specialized in fighting underground, such as Dwarven Axemen and Tunnelers. The player should also be prepared to face traps and ambushes, so it is essential to have units that can detect and disarm traps, such as Rogues and Thieves.

Mission 2: Capture New Hope

After capturing Gryphon’s Landing, the player must embark on a mission to capture the city of New Hope, which is controlled by the Commonwealth. The mission requires the player to navigate a dense forest and engage in battles against Commonwealth forces. To succeed in this mission, the player should focus on building a diverse army that includes both melee and ranged units. The terrain of the mission is challenging, so the player should also consider recruiting units that are specialized in navigating difficult terrain, such as Scouts and Rangers.

Mission 3: Defend Greyport

The final mission of the second act takes place in the city of Greyport, which is under siege by the Commonwealth. The player must defend the city and defeat the Commonwealth commander, Lord Edward. To succeed in this mission, the player should focus on building strong defenses and recruiting units that are effective against the Commonwealth’s troops. Lord Edward is a formidable opponent, so the player should also consider using spells and abilities to weaken his forces and gain the upper hand in battle.

Act 3: The Final Battle

The third act of the campaign brings the Commonwealth and the Empire into a final battle for control of the realm. The player must choose which faction to lead and embark on a mission to capture the opposing faction’s capital city. To succeed in this mission, the player should focus on building a strong army and selecting units that are effective against the opposing faction’s troops. The terrain of the mission is challenging, so the player should also consider recruiting units that are specialized in navigating difficult terrain, such as Scouts and Rangers. The final battle takes place in the opposing faction’s capital city, where the player must defeat the opposing faction’s leader and emerge as the ultimate victor.

Conclusion

Age of Wonders 4 offers a challenging and engaging campaign mode that requires strategy, planning, and tactical thinking. By following this guide, players can conquer the realm and emerge as the ultimate victor. Whether you choose to lead the Commonwealth or the Empire, the battle for control of the realm is sure to be an epic and unforgettable experience.

