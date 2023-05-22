“aged care Taser incident” today : Aged care resident Tasered by police, Clare Nowland, in end-of-life care, remains in a deep sleep.

Elderly resident of aged care facility Tasered by police still in deep sleep during end-of-life care, says Clare Nowland in New South Wales. today 2023.

Calls are growing for an independent investigation into the treatment of dementia patients by police in Australia after a second nursing home resident was handcuffed by officers. Rachel Grahame was restrained in 2020 after taking a staff member’s lanyard. The call follows the Tasering last week of Clare Nowland, a 95-year-old aged care resident with dementia, by a police officer in Cooma. Police Commissioner Karen Webb has defended the transparency around the incident, but critics say an independent investigation by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission is needed.

News Source : Christopher Knaus

Aged care End-of-life care Police Taser New South Wales Resident care