Agha Saeed Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr. Agha Saeed has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Dr. Agha Saeed has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
American Muslims just lost a legendary leader. Dr. Agha Saeed passed away after a long life of guiding and giving to our communities in America and beyond. He will be missed.
Our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajeoon.##DrAghaSaeed pic.twitter.com/T1ZHb1P0mN
— Nihad Awad (@NihadAwad) February 19, 2021
