“Agile procurement”: How CPOs and CEOs Can Achieve More Resilient and Agile Procurement in 7 Steps

Handling Supply Chain Disruptions: A Call for Procurement Transformation

Introduction

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities of global supply chains, highlighting the need for procurement leaders to take transformative action to create more resilient and agile procurement functions. This article discusses the challenges facing procurement and the urgent need to evolve and transform to protect margins, contain cost escalation, and drive value to EBITDA.

Challenges Facing Procurement

The pandemic has impacted supply chains across the globe, causing disruptions in the flow of goods and services. This has been compounded by global political instability, climate change, and supply issues, making it difficult to handle supply chain disruptions as they arise. The resulting challenges may take years to resolve, and procurement leaders need to take transformative action to upgrade supply chain operating models.

Procurement leaders must show the value of their organization to the C-suite and shareholders alike. This is a defining moment in a CPO’s career, as those who can exhibit and drive EBITDA value to the enterprise are seen as strategic partners to CEOs, CFOs, and COOs.

The Procurement Function Must Evolve and Transform

Faced with shifting supply-market dynamics, changes in ways of working, an increasingly volatile demand, and the need to de-risk their supply chain, more and more companies are making the strategic pivot to identify new ways of recovering profitability and preserving cash.

To successfully drive value to EBITDA, protect margins, contain cost escalation, and dynamically identify and capture opportunities, the procurement function must evolve and transform. Procurement leaders must be positioned with a clear mandate to protect margins and grow EBITDA. They must mobilize peer executives for cross-functional team alignment required to achieve and sustain value.

Transforming Procurement for a Resilient and Agile Supply Chain

Procurement leaders must take transformative action to create more resilient and agile procurement functions. This includes:

Digital Procurement: The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, and procurement leaders must leverage technology to streamline processes, increase visibility, and improve decision-making. Supply Chain Visibility: Procurement leaders must gain real-time visibility into the supply chain to identify potential disruptions and take proactive measures to mitigate risks. Strategic Partnerships: Procurement leaders must build strategic partnerships with suppliers to ensure supply chain resilience and agility. Sustainability: Procurement leaders must prioritize sustainability and responsible sourcing to mitigate the impact of climate change and ensure ethical practices. Talent Development: Procurement leaders must focus on talent development to build a future-ready procurement function that can adapt to changing market dynamics.

Conclusion

The pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities of global supply chains, highlighting the need for procurement transformation. Procurement leaders must take transformative action to create more resilient and agile procurement functions that can protect margins, contain cost escalation, and drive value to EBITDA. This is a defining moment in a CPO’s career, and those who can exhibit and drive EBITDA value to the enterprise are seen as strategic partners to CEOs, CFOs, and COOs. Procurement transformation is critical to creating a more resilient and agile supply chain that can weather the challenges of the future.

Source Link :7 Steps to More Resilient and Agile Procurement for CPOs and CEOs/

