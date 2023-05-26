“Agri credit schemes for holistic development”: Kashmir Horizon Evaluates Agricultural Credit Schemes Offered by Banking and Financial Institutions for Holistic Agricultural Development Program (HADP)

Small & Marginal Farmers should be top priority in implementation of HADP

The Agriculture credit schemes of banking and financial institutions for Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) were reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The Lt Governor emphasized on the need for effective implementation of HADP and 100% saturation of benefits under Kisan Credit Card and other Central and UT Schemes of Agriculture and Allied Sector. He directed the bank officials to appoint Nodal Officer for both Jammu and Kashmir Divisions to monitor the cases received by banks under HADP and other Schemes of Agriculture and Allied Sector.

Small and Marginal Farmers should be top priority in implementation of HADP. The Lt Governor instructed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) are transformed into engines of growth. The districts must compete to script success stories of such organizations. The Lt Governor said the 29 projects worth Rs.5013 crore under Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) will have a transformative impact on the agriculture economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor directed the bank officials to appoint Nodal Officer for both Jammu and Kashmir Divisions to monitor the cases received by banks under HADP and other Schemes of Agriculture and Allied Sector. The officers of banks were directed to simplify and streamline the processes of extending credit and financial assistance services to the farmers.

The Lt Governor emphasized on the need to transform FPOs into engines of growth. The Deputy Commissioners must ensure that FPOs are transformed into engines of growth and districts must compete to script success stories of such organizations. Sh Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department gave a detailed briefing on credit extension for Scheme implementation in Agriculture and Allied Sector.

The Lt Governor sought valuable inputs from the bank officials and impressed upon them to encourage other stakeholders to complement the government’s efforts in improving accessibility of farmers to the Institutional Sources of Credit and further strengthening the agriculture and allied sector. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, heads and representatives of different banks, financial institutions, and other senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir administration. The initiatives taken by the government will have a transformative impact on the agriculture economy of Jammu and Kashmir. Small and Marginal Farmers should be top priority in implementation of HADP. The districts must compete to script success stories of FPOs and transform them into engines of growth.

News Source : The Kashmir Horizon

Source Link :LG reviews Agriculture credit schemes of banking, financial institutions for Holistic Agri Dev Prog (HADP) – The Kashmir Horizon/