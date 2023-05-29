“AGT All-Stars Finalist Auditions”: “Discover the Top 10 Finalist Auditions on ‘America’s Got Talent All-Stars'”

Top 10 Auditions on America’s Got Talent All-Stars

America’s Got Talent All-Stars provided a remarkable platform for former contestants to showcase their growth, demonstrate their refined skills, and capture the imagination of audiences once more. We take a look back at the ten best auditions that captivated and amazed audiences on the show. From awe-inspiring acrobatics to soul-stirring melodies, these acts pushed the boundaries of talent, leaving no doubt as to why they were chosen to be a part of this prestigious lineup.

10. Ana-Maria Mărgean

Ana-Maria Mărgean, a talented ventriloquist and winner of Romania’s Got Talent, captivated the judges and audience on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars. Despite her impressive performances throughout the competition, she ultimately finished in fourth place.

9. Avery Dixon

Avery Dixon is a talented saxophonist from Season 17 of AGT, who captivated the audience with his performance of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” during his All-Stars preliminary audition. Despite finishing in the Bottom six of the Top 11 in his original season, Dixon’s exceptional talent propelled him to a remarkable second-place finish in the All-Stars competition.

8. Aidan Bryant

Aidan Bryant is an extraordinary aerialist who showcased his awe-inspiring aerial skills on Season 16 of AGT. Returning for AGT: All-Stars, Bryant’s self-taught mastery of contortion, hand balancing, and archery shone on the AGT stage.

With a captivating preliminary performance on a suspended triangle to Ruelle’s “Game of Survival,” Bryant earned standing ovations from Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell. He eventually triumphed in AGT: All-Stars, claiming the ultimate victory and earning the esteemed title of “AGT Ultimate All-Star.”

7. Tom Ball

Tom Ball is a singer from Brighton, England, who showcased his talent on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars. Ball captivated the audience with his rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence.” Although he finished in the Bottom six of the Top 11, his journey began on the fifteenth series of Britain’s Got Talent, where he secured a commendable third place. Alongside his passion for music, Ball also works as a teacher at a secondary school.

6. Bello Sisters

The Bello Sisters, an Italian-German acrobatic trio, showcased their mesmerizing skills on both Season 15 and America’s Got Talent: All-Stars. They finished in the Bottom five of the Top ten in Season 15 and in the Bottom six of the Top 11 in All-Stars.

Despite receiving standing ovations for their captivating acrobatic routine to “I Ran” in the All-Stars Preliminary, they didn’t secure enough votes to enter the Top five in the All-Stars Finale, ultimately being eliminated instead of Bryant.

5. Power Duo

Power Duo captivated audiences on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars with their aerial acts. They showcased their talents on various talent shows, including winning Pilipinas Got Talent Season Five and finishing in third place on Asia’s Got Talent Season Three. Despite a captivating preliminary performance to “You Are The Reason,” which earned them a spot at the Top Three of the night, they didn’t secure enough votes in the All-Stars Finale with their aerial dance routine to “Crystallize.”

4. Mike E. Winfield

Mike E. Winfield, a talented comedian hailing from Baltimore, Maryland, brought his hilarious stand-up routine to AGT: All-Stars. Despite finishing in the bottom six of the top 11 in Season 17, Winfield’s Preliminary performance in All Stars garnered a standing ovation from Howie Mandel, Klum, and Cowell. Impressed by his comedic skills and determination, Cowell hit the Golden Buzzer, propelling him directly to the Final.

3. Aidan McCann

Aidan McCann is an exceptional Irish magician who showcased his mesmerizing skills on AGT: All-Stars. In his Preliminary performance, McCann amazed the judges by having them color a drawing while blindfolded. He then transforms it into the exact colors of the drawing himself, alongside Terry in a matching outfit. Despite finishing in fifth place, McCann’s magic acts left a lasting impression on the judges and audience.

2. Light Balance Kids

Light Balance Kids is the electrifying light-up dance group from Season 14 of AGT who captivated audiences with their synchronized moves and illuminated costumes. Returning for AGT: All-Stars, they showcased their exceptional talent once again and secured an impressive third place finish in the competition.

1. Detroit Youth Choir

The Detroit Youth Choir is a talented ensemble from Season 14 of AGT who captured hearts with their remarkable singing, dancing, and rapping abilities. Returning for AGT: All-Stars, the Detroit Youth Choir once again graced the stage, captivating audiences with their incredible talent. Despite finishing in the Bottom six of the Top 11, their powerful performances and unwavering passion for music have firmly established them as a beloved choir in the AGT realm.

