AgTech IP Strategy: Creating a Successful IP Strategy in AgTech: Four Essential Steps

In the fast-changing world of food and agribusiness, intellectual property (IP) is a critical component of maximizing value and protecting market share. With scientific discovery advancing rapidly in the field, agtech companies need to seek strategic legal advice to safeguard their inventions. A well-crafted IP strategy can lead to increased revenue growth and long-term success, whether it is a large seed company developing new insecticide proteins or an agtech start-up using satellite technology to boost crop yields.

The first step toward building a successful IP strategy is to start thinking critically about the issue. Companies often fail to engage enough with their IP strategy until they are forced to respond reactively to events, such as a lawsuit for IP infringement. Depending on the unique profile of the company, it may be appropriate to invest minimally in IP. However, for start-ups with an eye on an eventual sale, maintaining a patent portfolio can send a signal to investors about their position in the market and possible exclusivity.

To build a culture of IP protection, companies need to incentivize employees to disclose their inventions. Invention is happening all the time within every company, particularly agtech businesses, where workforces are populated disproportionately by engineers and scientists whose minds are teeming with ideas. Senior management has a key role to play here, setting the tone by championing IP protection and offering the necessary financial and organizational support.

Once employees are primed to disclose their ideas, companies need to identify their IP. Every advancement appears incremental or obvious to the research scientist who has been deep in the weeds of herbicidal compounds or plant proteins for years on end, and it can be hard to get them to recognize that they have come up with something innovative. Agtech companies can develop a mechanism for advancements to be documented and then reviewed by an external party who can make a more objective assessment of whether the invention is worthy or capable of IP protection.

A comprehensive program of ongoing external and internal monitoring is the final element of a sound IP strategy. Agtech companies need to keep an eye on the IP filings of their competitors to gain insights into their potential future directions and the market’s. However, it is not just domestic competitors that agtech companies need to watch. Canadian innovators’ homefield advantage has been slowly eroding for years as traditionally more forgiving IP laws have tightened, and upcoming changes are set to impose charges for the first time on additional patent claims over 20, matching rules in the U.S. and European patent offices.

In conclusion, building a sound IP strategy is critical for agtech companies. It is not just about problem-solving, but also about maximizing revenue growth and protecting market share over the long term. Companies need to start thinking critically about IP, build a culture of IP protection, identify their IP, and implement a comprehensive program of ongoing external and internal monitoring. By doing so, they can stay ahead of the competition and secure their place in the fast-changing world of food and agribusiness.

