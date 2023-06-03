“Ahimsa book reviews”: Ahimsa by Teja receives unanimous negative reviews

Director Teja’s ‘Ahimsa’ Receives Negative Reviews

Last Friday, the much-awaited Telugu film ‘Ahimsa’ directed by Teja hit the theaters. The film, which stars Rana’s younger brother Abhiram Daggubati, failed to impress the audience and critics alike, receiving only negative reviews.

Disappointing Ratings

The film’s average ratings were in the range of 1/5 to 1.5/5, which is a clear indication of how poorly it was received by the audience. The film failed to leave a lasting impression on the viewers, and the reviews were not encouraging.

Criticism for Direction and Acting

Teja’s narration and direction were both criticized for being lackluster and unimpressive. Critics claimed that the film lacked a coherent storyline and failed to engage the audience. Abhiram Daggubati, who made his debut with this film, was also criticized for his acting abilities and looks.

Teja’s Career So Far

Teja is a veteran in the Telugu film industry and has introduced many actors over the last 20 years. However, in his two-decade career, only a few of his films have been successful. ‘Chitram,’ ‘Nuvvu Nenu,’ ‘Jayam,’ and ‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’ were the only films that did well at the box office, while others have been flops.

Will Teja Make a Comeback?

With ‘Ahimsa’ receiving such negative feedback, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Teja will make a comeback with his next film. The answer to that is uncertain, but Teja has announced that he intends to produce films that will feature new directors. This could be a positive move for the director, as it would allow him to explore new talent and ideas.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ‘Ahimsa’ has failed to impress the audience and critics alike, and the negative reviews are a clear indication of that. While Teja’s career has had its ups and downs, it remains to be seen whether he will make a comeback. However, his decision to produce films that feature new directors is a positive move, and it will be interesting to see what he comes up with next.

