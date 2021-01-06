Ahmad Abdinur Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ahmad Abdinur, a veteran journalist, who worked for BBC Somali serves has Died .

By | January 6, 2021
0 Comment

Ahmad Abdinur Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ahmad Abdinur, a veteran journalist, who worked for BBC Somali serves has Died .

Ahmad Abdinur, a veteran journalist, who worked for BBC Somali serves has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Live From Somalia @Tuuryare_Africa UPDATE: Ahmad Abdinur, a veteran journalist, who worked for BBC Somali serves, has died in #UK capital, #London. Abdinur was a “talented journalist who was widely admired” and his death was terrible news. Somalia has lost one of its finest commentators. #RIP #Journalism #Somalia

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.