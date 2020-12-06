Ahmad Maitama Sule Death -Dead : Ahmad Maitama Sule has Died

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Ahmad Maitama Sule Death -Dead : Ahmad Maitama Sule has Died .

Ahmad Maitama Sule has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

The Architect @khalifarabiu I woke up to the very sad news of the demise of my Cousin Ahmad Maitama Sule, it still feels like a dream just a few days back we met. Allahu Akbar, today he follows his father back home. From Allah we come and to him we shall return. May Allah forgive his shortcomings.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.