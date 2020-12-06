Ahmad Maitama Sule Death -Dead : Ahmad Maitama Sule has Died .
Ahmad Maitama Sule has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
I woke up to the very sad news of the demise of my Cousin Ahmad Maitama Sule, it still feels like a dream just a few days back we met.
Allahu Akbar, today he follows his father back home.
From Allah we come and to him we shall return. May Allah forgive his shortcomings.
— The Architect (@khalifarabiu) December 6, 2020
