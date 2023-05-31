Ahn Jae Hyun Net worth: The Life of Ahn Jae Hyun (안재현): Wife, Net Worth, Family, Height, Son, Age, House, and Biography in 2023

Introduction

Ahn Jae Hyun is a popular South Korean actor and model. He is best known for his roles in various Korean dramas such as “You’re All Surrounded,” “Cinderella with Four Knights,” and “Love with Flaws.” In addition to his acting career, Ahn Jae Hyun is also known for his stunning looks and charming personality, making him a favorite among fans.

Wife

Ahn Jae Hyun was married to actress Ku Hye Sun in 2016. The couple met while filming the Korean drama, “Blood,” in 2015. The two fell in love and got married the following year. However, in 2019, the couple announced their divorce, which was finalized in July of that year. Despite their divorce, Ahn Jae Hyun and Ku Hye Sun have remained respectful towards each other and have continued to focus on their respective careers.

Net worth

Ahn Jae Hyun’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. He has earned his wealth through his successful acting career, endorsements, and modeling contracts. Ahn Jae Hyun is also known for his philanthropic work and has donated to various charities over the years.

Family

Ahn Jae Hyun was born on July 1, 1987, in Seoul, South Korea. He was raised in a family of four, with his parents and a younger brother. Not much is known about his family life, as Ahn Jae Hyun is a private person when it comes to his personal life.

Height

Ahn Jae Hyun stands at a height of 6 feet 2 inches (187 cm). His tall stature and charming looks have made him a favorite among fans and fashion designers. He has also been a brand ambassador for various clothing and fashion brands.

Son

Ahn Jae Hyun and his ex-wife, Ku Hye Sun, have a son together named Ahn Noo Ri. The couple welcomed their son in 2016, just a few months after their marriage. Ahn Jae Hyun has been a doting father to his son and has shared several pictures of him on social media.

Age

Ahn Jae Hyun was born on July 1, 1987, which makes him 36 years old as of 2023. Despite his age, Ahn Jae Hyun has maintained his youthful looks and continues to be a sought-after actor and model in the Korean entertainment industry.

House

Not much is known about Ahn Jae Hyun’s house as he keeps his personal life private. However, given his successful career and net worth, it is safe to assume that he lives in a luxurious house with all the amenities that one could desire.

Biography

Ahn Jae Hyun started his career as a model in 2009 after being scouted by a talent agency. He quickly gained popularity for his good looks and was selected to appear in various fashion shows and commercials. He made his acting debut in 2011 with a minor role in the Korean drama, “High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged.”

Ahn Jae Hyun’s breakthrough role came in 2013 when he played the character of Park Tae Il in the Korean drama, “My Love from the Star.” He received critical acclaim for his performance and became a household name in South Korea. Since then, Ahn Jae Hyun has appeared in several popular dramas such as “Blood,” “You’re All Surrounded,” and “Cinderella with Four Knights.”

Apart from his acting career, Ahn Jae Hyun is also known for his philanthropic work. He has supported various charities over the years and has donated to organizations that help children in need. In 2021, he also participated in a charity event that raised funds for children with disabilities.

Conclusion

Ahn Jae Hyun is a talented actor and model who has made a name for himself in the Korean entertainment industry. His good looks, charming personality, and acting skills have earned him a massive fan following both in South Korea and around the world. Despite his success, Ahn Jae Hyun remains humble and continues to work hard to achieve his goals.

Source Link :Ahn Jae Hyun (안재현) Lifestyle || Wife, Net worth, Family, Height, Son, Age, House, Biography 2023/

Korean actor Ahn Jae Hyun’s net worth and biography Ahn Jae Hyun’s family and personal life including his wife and son Ahn Jae Hyun’s height and physical appearance Ahn Jae Hyun’s luxurious house and lifestyle Ahn Jae Hyun’s upcoming projects and career updates in 2023