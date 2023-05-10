“AHS Renaissance Man” : Balancing Sports, School, and Art: An AHS Senior’s Renaissance Journey – Austin Daily Herald

AHS Senior Masters the Art of Balance: Excelling in Sports, School, and Artistic Pursuits – Austin Daily Herald

Austin High School senior Toby Holtz is a true Renaissance man. He excels in sports, school, and art, particularly welding. Holtz is a physical linebacker for the Packer football team, a steady rotation player for the Packer baseball team, and a solid hockey player. However, for the past four years, he has also become a successful commercial and artistic welder at Austin High School. Holtz recently finished second in a Southeast Minnesota Welding Competition and hopes to pursue a career in engineering. His most outstanding creation is an eight-foot-tall, 200-pound fighter plane made from metal scrap pieces found in the AHS art room.

Holtz’s desire to work in welding came almost as soon as he arrived at AHS. He was walking past the shop room and had to give it a try. While the fighter plane is his most notable creation, Holtz has also welded art pieces featuring his own name, small figures lifting weights, playing hockey, and welding. Holtz is also a PSEO student at Riverland Community College, which keeps him extremely busy. Despite his packed schedule, Holtz plans ahead and manages his time wisely to balance his passions for sports, school, and art.

