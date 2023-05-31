AI art: “Terrifying” Emerges as the Top AI-Generated Art Prompt Amongst Users

AI-Generated Art and the Frustrations of Greg Rutkowski

The Distinctive Style of Greg Rutkowski

Greg Rutkowski is a digital fantasy artist known for his distinctive, atmospheric, and powerful paintings inspired by the masters and legends of the genre. He has created some of the most popular Dungeons & Dragons art, key art for the popular MMORPG Neverwinter by Cryptic Studios, and work for Magic: The Gathering and Horizon Forbidden West. His most famous artworks, including Dragonslayer, Northdark Reaches, and Menzoberranzan for Neverwinter, are instantly recognizable to genre fans. Rutkowski has spent a lifetime learning and perfecting his painting style, which makes it frustrating for him when people use AI-generated art under his name.

The Rise of AI Art Generators

AI-generated art has become increasingly popular, with many apps and software available for creating images in seconds. These AI art generators use text-to-image algorithms to produce art based on prompts or guidelines. Unfortunately, Rutkowski’s name has become a default prompt in some AI art generators, leading to confusion and frustration for both fans and the artist himself.

The Frustrations of Greg Rutkowski

Rutkowski is not a fan of AI art generators and is not responsible for the AI art that people see online. He has found that his name is behind a lot of it, and it can be frustrating, if not maddening. For example, people have created ‘Rutkowski’ art in Stable Diffusion and even signed it as the artist, confusing genuine fans of the artist and the industry alike. Rutkowski feels that something needs to change, and regulation is necessary to protect artists and collectors alike. He believes that the types of generative AI being created are crucial, and ethical AI generators like Adobe Firefly can provide artists with the option to opt out of their work being used to train the dataset.

The Value of Authentic, Real Art Made by Humans

Rutkowski and other artists believe that eventually, people will want authentic, real art made by humans. There’s also a trust in the human eye to respond to non-AI art in emotional, real ways. Rutkowski appreciates something that is created by hand, by the hand of a human, and he believes that no one actually wants to own a fake artificial intelligence-created print image. He feels lucky to be an artist working in the Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering family, where art directors and creative directors appreciate a human hand, and the art is created organically with direct contact with the art director. The final art for D&D, for example, is signed by the living artist who made it.

The Future of Art and the Mental Health of Greg Rutkowski

Rutkowski accepts that AI image generators are here to stay, but he hopes that companies like Stable Diffusion will reset their commercial datasets and remove artists’ work as references. The current situation means an image created by AI can’t be copyrighted. Rutkowski is focused on his art and developing his style, and he’s busy working on new projects. He tells us that he’s trying to put the AI dilemma to one side and focus on his mental health.

Conclusion

The frustrations of Greg Rutkowski highlight the challenges that artists face in the age of AI-generated art. While AI art generators can produce images in seconds, they lack the depth, emotion, and authenticity of art created by humans. As the industry develops, it’s important to find ways to protect artists and their work while embracing the benefits of AI technology.

