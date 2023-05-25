“AI brain cancer treatment”: AI utilized in brain cancer treatment research by UW Health physician

23 News at 5: Local and National News Update

Local News

Today in local news, a fire broke out in a residential area in downtown. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but the damage to the property was significant. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In other news, the city council voted to approve a new zoning ordinance that will allow for the construction of a new shopping complex on the outskirts of town. The project has faced opposition from some residents who are concerned about increased traffic and environmental impact. The developers have promised to work with the community to mitigate any negative effects.

Finally, a local high school student has been recognized for her outstanding academic achievements. She has been awarded a full scholarship to a prestigious university, and her family and teachers couldn’t be more proud.

National News

In national news, the Senate has passed a new stimulus bill that will provide aid to individuals and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill includes direct payments to individuals, increased funding for vaccine distribution, and support for small businesses. The bill now goes to the House of Representatives for approval.

In other news, the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin continues in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. The trial has garnered national attention and sparked protests across the country.

Finally, the Biden administration has announced plans to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11th, 2021. The move follows years of conflict and loss of life in the country, and the administration hopes to bring an end to the longest war in U.S. history.

First Alert Forecast

Looking at the weather, we can expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 45 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high of 65 degrees. There is a chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, so be sure to keep an umbrella handy.

Local Sports Highlights

In local sports news, the high school basketball team had a big win last night, beating their cross-town rivals 75-60. The star player, John Smith, scored 30 points and had 10 rebounds. The team is now headed to the state playoffs, and fans are excited to see what they can do.

In other news, the local minor league baseball team has announced that they will be hosting a charity game next week to benefit a local children’s hospital. The team is hoping to raise $10,000 for the hospital, and fans are encouraged to come out and show their support.

Conclusion

That’s all for today’s news update. Stay tuned for more updates on local and national news, weather, and sports. Thanks for watching 23 News at 5.

