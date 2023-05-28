AI chatbots in healthcare: The Impact of AI Chatbots on Healthcare Access, Diagnosis, and Treatment

The Future of Healthcare with AI Chatbots

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a part of healthcare for some time now, but with the development of AI chatbots like ChatGPT, the incorporation of AI in everyday life as a routine part of work has taken on new meaning. There is still much debate about whether that level of AI involvement is a good or a bad thing. However, there is no doubt that there is a positive future in the use of AI chatbots in the healthcare industry.

The concept of the chatbot is similar to computer vision but with more advanced application. This is a multibillion-dollar industry that is going to have more and more future applications for industry in general, not just healthcare. According to a report by Precedence Research, the global chatbot market size is projected to be worth around US$4.9 billion by 2032 from valued at US$0.84 billion in 2022, and it is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.29 per cent from 2023 to 2032.

Computer vision, machine learning, and other algorithms are used to enable AI to interpret, predict, and carry out functions that humans would normally have to do, but with increased speed and efficiency. Chatbots are set to revolutionize healthcare diagnosis and treatment. They can be used primarily as a means of communication between patient and caregiver, saving time on both ends. Chatbots are currently used to assist with appointment scheduling, respond to routine patient questions, get information on medical facilities, chronic disease management, mental healthcare, and set reminders for vaccinations and prescription refills, among other things. Chatbots are moving further now, allowing physicians and others to engage AI in more technical tasks.

A reliable medical AI chatbot could help with diagnosis and treatment as well as identify issues that may not be immediately apparent to physicians. This is done through computer learning and continuous updating of the technology with information for data analysis. As is the case with ChatGPT, the chatbot would provide detailed information and probable scenarios based on the questions fed into the software.

An article that appeared in the PLOS digital health journal in February 2023 reported the findings of a group of researchers, who evaluated ChatGPT and its use in the field of medicine. They found that the chatbot was able to pass all three levels of the United States Medical Licensing Exams “without any specialized training or reinforcement.” In addition, the chatbot “demonstrated a high level of concordance and insight in its explanations. These results suggest that large language models may have the potential to assist with medical education, and potentially, clinical decision-making.”

Medical AI chatbots would be programmed specifically for that purpose with the involvement of medical personnel. As the industry changes, so, too, would the information be updated to fit the requirements of the field. The future of AI in healthcare in this respect is positive and encouraging. The AI will soon be capable of assisting with technical and rare diagnosis and providing treatment protocols for patients. This is not to say that there will be an AI takeover. The human element will still be important to ensure accuracy.

News Source : jamaica-gleaner.com

Source Link :Health+Tech | The role of AI chatbots in healthcare access, diagnosis and treatment | News/