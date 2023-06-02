AI chip stocks: Out of All the Chip Stocks, This One May Experience the Greatest Advantages from the AI Boom

Why Tesla Could Become the Largest Semiconductor Stock

Investors have been paying attention to artificial intelligence (AI) chip stocks following Nvidia’s recent earnings report, which led to a surge in the company’s stock and market cap. However, investors may be overlooking Tesla, which has been developing its own AI chips and could become the largest semiconductor stock if autonomous driving takes off.

Tesla as a Chip Stock

While Tesla is known for its success in electric vehicles and battery technology, the company has been advancing its AI capabilities by developing its own chips. The Dojo chip powers Tesla’s Dojo system, which uses machine learning to bolster Autopilot, the company’s advanced driver-assistance system. Tesla has also developed an FSD, or full self-driving chip, which aims to maximize silicon performance and enable autonomous driving.

How Tesla’s Chip Technology Changes the Face of the Company

While Tesla’s chips currently support its automotive business, the company’s goal is to develop fully functional robotaxi platforms powered by the FSD and Dojo chips. CEO Elon Musk has stated that Tesla could convert its cars to robotaxis by adding its self-driving software, giving the company an advantage over competitors that do not make automobiles. Research by Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest suggests that this technology could dramatically increase profitability, with estimates of an 80% gross margin for the self-driving platform. If this is correct, Tesla could generate most of its profits from the robotaxi platform, potentially leading to a market cap of $6 trillion by 2027.

Tesla’s Tech Transformation

If Tesla succeeds with robotaxis, the company could transform into more of a semiconductor stock and become a formidable challenge to Nvidia and the chip sector at large. The FSD and Dojo chips hold the potential to lead the emerging robotaxi industry and drive massively higher gross margins that could power nearly 10-fold growth in the stock over four years.

While predicting financials and stock price growth several years into the future is difficult and uncertain, Tesla’s focus on AI chip technology and autonomous driving could position the company as a leader in the semiconductor industry and drive significant growth for the company and its investors.

