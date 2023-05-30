“AI compliance solutions”: 1. The Impact of AI on Compliance: A Game-Changer 2. Revolutionizing Compliance with AI 3. How AI is Transforming the Compliance Landscape 4. The Future of Compliance: The Role of AI 5. AI-Driven Compliance: A New Era in Regulation

Can artificial intelligence (AI) help lighten the compliance burden? The answer is yes, according to the world’s leading practitioners. Compliance is tough, from Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) through to following the minutiae of legal texts and internal company policies. In this article, we explore five ways AI can work its magic when it comes to compliance.

Automate KYC and onboarding

AI can analyse vast amounts of data in real-time, hence better contextualising individual KYC processes and making it easier to detect fraudulent activity and prevent financial crime. Leveraging AI systems developed on large, diverse and representative datasets makes it possible to accurately extract data that can then be used to ping third-party databases or to verify a person’s age based on the date of birth. However, there are downsides. One of the biggest challenges is the potential for bias in AI algorithms. AI systems can propagate biases at large scale. As this could lead to discriminatory outcomes in the onboarding and KYC processes, it is critical to ensure that AI systems are designed with diversity, equity, and inclusion in mind to ensure the true potential of the technology is realised. Classify data with an audit trail

Compliance is all about controls. Data must be classified according to multiple rules, and the movement and access to that data recorded. It’s the perfect task for AI. Thanks to AI, organisations can automatically classify information and apply pre-defined compliance rules. In addition to the automatic classification, specific tasks like recognising PII-data can be achieved by AI models that have been pre-trained with large quantities of data to detect the required patterns. When the information is appropriately categorised, information systems can manage access, editing, business rules and compliance controls and leave an audit trail ready to be demonstrated compliance to auditors, clients, and regulators. Improve cyber security

AI is already a big part of any modern cyber defence. Generative AI can fill in the gaps. For example, cyber-attacks can be simulated to test staff, and then train them afterwards. By using this tool, organisations can assess their employees’ ability to identify and avoid phishing attacks. The results of the test can help businesses identify areas of weakness in their security, from shop-floor workers to the CEO. Detect fraud

Data pools are too big for humans to comb through. AI is the only way. Banks and financial services companies face complex responsibilities when it comes to compliance activities, especially with regard to combatting the financing of terrorism and preventing laundering or criminal proceeds. For AI to be used effectively in compliance processes, it must be explainable, measurable, and endorsed by regulators. In those circumstances, AI’s potential is to revolutionise current inefficiencies and thwart criminal activity and terrorism. Identify money laundering

AI tools can detect money laundering in several ways using specialised algorithms. Essentially, these algorithms analyse vast pools of data and raise a red flag if something is found, such as unusual transactions or account activity that could be considered suspicious. AI can analyse customers’ transaction behaviour to make predictions about that user in the future. This system becomes sensitive to changes in behaviour, no matter how subtle, and can flag any suspicious changes in behaviour that traditional AML systems could miss.

So far, AI is proving an able assistant to human activity when it comes to compliance, rather than a full replacement. AI has enormous potential to assist compliance practitioners, but it is important to remember that AI systems must be designed with diversity, equity, and inclusion in mind to realise the true potential of the technology.

