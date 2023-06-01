“AI cover tutorial Malayalam”: “Creating an AI Cover in just 5 Minutes: A Malayalam Tutorial with Drake x MG Sreekumar”

Introduction

Artificial intelligence is the future of technology. It is increasingly becoming a vital part of our daily lives. From virtual assistants to self-driving cars, AI is taking over the world. One way to incorporate AI into our lives is through music. In this tutorial, we will be showing you how to make an AI cover in just 5 minutes using the Malayalam language.

Step 1: Select a Song

The first step in making an AI cover is to select a song. For this tutorial, we will be using the popular Drake x MG Sreekumar song “God’s Plan.” You can choose any song you like, but it is important to ensure that the song has a clear melody and a consistent tempo.

Step 2: Download the AI Music Generator

Once you have selected your song, you will need to download an AI music generator. There are several options available on the internet, but for this tutorial, we will be using Amper Music. This AI music generator is easy to use and produces high-quality music.

Step 3: Create a New Project

Once you have downloaded Amper Music, you will need to create a new project. This can be done by clicking on the “New Project” button on the home screen. You will then be prompted to select the type of project you want to create. For this tutorial, we will be selecting “Cover.”

Step 4: Customize Your Project

After selecting “Cover,” you will be taken to the customization page. Here, you can select the genre, mood, and tempo of your cover. For this tutorial, we will be selecting “Hip-Hop” as the genre, “Energetic” as the mood, and “120 BPM” as the tempo.

Step 5: Add Your Song

Once you have customized your project, you can add your song. This can be done by clicking on the “Add Audio” button and selecting your song from your computer.

Step 6: Generate Your AI Cover

After adding your song, you can generate your AI cover by clicking on the “Generate” button. The AI music generator will then create a cover of your selected song based on the customization you have selected.

Step 7: Edit Your AI Cover

Once your AI cover is generated, you can edit it to your liking. You can change the instruments, adjust the volume, and add effects to your cover. This can be done using the editing tools provided by Amper Music.

Step 8: Export Your AI Cover

After editing your AI cover, you can export it by clicking on the “Export” button. You will then be prompted to select the file format and quality of your export. For this tutorial, we will be selecting “MP3” as the file format and “320 kbps” as the quality.

Conclusion

In conclusion, making an AI cover is a fun and easy way to incorporate artificial intelligence into our lives. With the help of Amper Music, you can create high-quality covers of your favorite songs in just 5 minutes. So, go ahead and try it out today!

