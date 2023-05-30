“AI digital products”: A Comprehensive Guide to Utilizing AI and Kittl to Earn Up to $3000/Month through Digital Product Sales Online

Introduction:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way businesses operate online. With the help of AI, you can create digital products that are more engaging, personalized, and effective. In this guide, we will show you how to use AI to make up to $3000/month with digital products online. We will be using Kittl, an AI-powered platform that simplifies the process of creating digital products.

What is Kittl?

Kittl is an AI-powered platform that helps you create digital products such as quizzes, surveys, assessments, and more. With Kittl, you can create engaging digital products in minutes without any coding or design experience.

Step 1: Choose a Product Type

The first step in creating a digital product with Kittl is to choose a product type. Kittl offers several product types such as quizzes, surveys, assessments, and more. Choose a product type that is relevant to your business and target audience.

Step 2: Customize Your Product

Once you have chosen a product type, you can customize it to match your brand and style. Kittl offers several customization options such as changing colors, fonts, backgrounds, and more. You can also add your logo and images to make your product more personalized.

Step 3: Add Questions and Answers

The next step is to add questions and answers to your digital product. Kittl makes it easy to add questions and answers with its drag-and-drop interface. You can also add images and videos to make your questions more engaging.

Step 4: Set Up Logic and Scoring

Kittl also allows you to set up logic and scoring for your digital product. Logic allows you to create branching paths based on the user’s responses. Scoring allows you to assign points to each answer and calculate a final score for the user.

Step 5: Publish Your Product

Once you have customized your digital product and set up logic and scoring, you can publish it on your website or social media platforms. Kittl provides you with a unique URL for each digital product, making it easy to share and promote your product.

Step 6: Analyze Your Results

Finally, Kittl provides you with detailed analytics for each digital product you create. You can analyze user responses, completion rates, and more to improve your digital products and make them more effective.

Conclusion:

Using AI to create digital products is a great way to improve engagement and increase revenue. With Kittl, you can create engaging digital products in minutes without any coding or design experience. Follow the steps outlined in this guide to start making up to $3000/month with digital products online.

