AI identified as reason for 4,000 job losses, including IBM employees

According to a monthly report by multinational HR company Challenger, Gray & Christmas, around 4,000 job losses in May were attributed to Artificial Intelligence (AI), accounting for approximately 4.9% of total job cuts reported for the month. These job losses were spread across various sectors, with companies such as IBM and CNET replacing traditional job roles with AI. The report also highlighted that between January and May, a whopping 417,500 jobs were lost, making it the worst five-month period since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic caused over 1.4 million layoffs. The report noted that the start of 2023 has seen the highest number of layoffs since the recession of 2009. The report’s findings have raised concerns about the future of employment as AI has the potential to displace 300 million full-time jobs worldwide, affecting almost one-fifth of the global workforce.

