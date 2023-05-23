“AI image recognition”: Identifying AI-generated images: Tips for detecting the viral fake Pentagon explosion photo | Science and Technology News

The recent incident of a fake image showing an explosion near the Pentagon highlights the potential dangers of AI-generated misinformation. The image was shared on social media, leading to a brief dip in the stock market, before officials confirmed that no such incident had occurred. Social media sleuths were quick to point out discrepancies in the image, including the lack of firsthand witnesses and the odd-looking details. These discrepancies led them to conclude that the image was likely generated by AI.

Generative AI tools like Midjourney, Dall-e 2, and Stable Diffusion can create life-like images with very little effort. These tools are trained by looking at large volumes of real images but fill in the gaps with their own interpretation when training data is missing. This can result in people having extra limbs and objects that are morphed with their surroundings, making it difficult to spot fake images.

To spot AI-generated and fake images, it is worth keeping a few things in mind. News doesn’t happen in a vacuum, so in the case of a breaking news event, expect to see an influx of on-the-ground reports from different people and different angles. Look at the post history of the user account and their followers to see if they add up. Use open-source intelligence tools like reverse image search tools and live public traffic camera footage to verify that an event is taking place. Analyze the image and its surroundings, and pay special attention to hands, eyes, and posture when dealing with images of people.

While AI-generated images can be convincing, there are ways to spot the fake. The Al Jazeera Media Institute has published guidebooks on news verification and open-source intelligence investigations. These resources can help individuals spot and verify news stories and images to avoid falling prey to misinformation. It is important to remain vigilant and critically evaluate information before accepting it as true, especially in today’s digital age where the spread of misinformation can have significant consequences.

Deepfake technology Image manipulation Artificial intelligence and visual media Digital forensics Viral misinformation

News Source : Mohammed Haddad

Source Link :Fake Pentagon explosion photo goes viral: How to spot an AI image | Science and Technology News/