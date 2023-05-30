“AI-powered omnichannel CX”: “Unlocking AI-Powered Omnichannel CX: A Three-Step Guide”

How CX Leaders Can Tap into the Power of AI and Evolve Their Omnichannel CX

An omnichannel listening strategy is a fundamental pillar of modern, digitally driven CX and as channel mixes and customer needs evolve, omnichannel is becoming more sophisticated. Yet CX Network’s Global State of CX 2023 survey found that just under 20 percent of practitioners have a fully implemented omnichannel model.

Three Steps to Tap into Omnichannel Insights

During this webinar, Koren Stucki, VP of omnichannel CX strategy for Qualtrics, will outline three steps all CX leaders can take to tap into the wealth of information they already have at their disposal and harness the power of omnichannel insights.

Step 1: Go Beyond Surveys to Capture Customer Feedback

Surveys are a great way to capture customer feedback, but they are just one piece of the puzzle. CX leaders can tap into a wealth of unstructured feedback channels to gain a more complete picture of the customer experience. These channels include social media, customer reviews, and customer service interactions.

By capturing feedback from these channels, CX leaders can gain insights into what customers are saying about their brand, products, and services. They can also identify pain points and areas for improvement.

Step 2: Use AI to Analyze and Understand Customer Feedback

With so much customer feedback available, it can be overwhelming to analyze and understand it all. This is where AI comes in. CX leaders can use AI-powered tools to analyze customer feedback and identify patterns and trends.

For example, sentiment analysis can help CX leaders understand how customers feel about their brand, products, and services. Text analytics can help identify common themes in customer feedback, such as complaints about a particular product or service.

Step 3: Leverage Organization-Wide Innovations to Support Digital Transformation

Finally, CX leaders can leverage organization-wide innovations to support digital transformation, service quality improvement, and journey optimization. This can involve collaborating with other departments, such as IT and marketing, to implement new technologies and processes that improve the customer experience.

For example, CX leaders can work with IT to implement chatbots that can provide quick and efficient customer service. They can also work with marketing to personalize the customer experience through targeted messaging and offers.

Join the Webinar to Learn More

During this webinar, Koren Stucki will cover how to go beyond surveys to capture customer feedback, how and where to use AI, and how to leverage organization-wide innovations to support digital transformation, service quality improvement, and journey optimization.

Join this webinar to discover the types of unstructured feedback channels that are available and the value they can bring to your organization. Learn how to expand your listening strategy to combine solicited and unsolicited feedback. And discover what steps to take to get buy-in from your boss.

About the Speaker

Koren Stucki leads omnichannel CX strategy for Qualtrics, helping companies to take a programmatic, enterprise approach to drive continuous improvement. She has extensive experience in service innovation, customer experience, and voice of the customer and employee programs, having built organizations and programs as a practitioner in Fortune 100 and start-up businesses, and as a consultant to companies across multiple industries.

Sponsored by

This webinar is sponsored by [Sponsor Name].

Register Now

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn how to tap into the power of AI and evolve your omnichannel CX. Register now to secure your spot.

Source Link :Three steps to AI-powered omnichannel CX/

AI-powered customer experience Omnichannel customer engagement Machine learning for CX optimization Personalized customer interactions Customer journey mapping with AI