AI-powered recipe chat.: BuzzFeed Introduces AI-Powered Recipe Chat: Your New Sous Chef?

Botatouille: The AI Chefbot Revolutionizing Cooking with BuzzFeed’s Tasty

BuzzFeed’s Tasty app, available for iOS users, has launched Botatouille, a chatbot that provides real-time answers to cooking-related questions, recipe recommendations, cooking times, and kitchen tips. The bot combines machine learning systems with OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology to provide personalized responses. Botatouille is trained to offer recommendations from BuzzFeed’s food editorial staff and recipe library, making its responses more interesting and varied.

While ChatGPT provides standard suggestions, Botatouille offers unique and diverse recommendations, such as a one-pot chicken fajita pasta, a one-pot chicken and mushroom pasta, and a one-pot basil pasta. Botatouille also provides short videos on how to make the recipes, making it more user-friendly.

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti is committed to using OpenAI’s GPT tools to enhance and personalize its content, using AI to provide personalized services and custom interactions on offerings like Botatouille, and plans to use AI to sell subscriptions to its users. Botatouille is also providing partners and clients with premium offerings, custom integrations, and additional opportunities across the app and web.

BuzzFeed’s Tasty app has over 1 billion cross-platform views each month, making it one of BuzzFeed’s bright spots. Tasty pioneered the concept of cooking tutorial videos designed to go viral, which are now a standalone genre of video. Botatouille is geared towards younger groups, such as millennials and Gen Z, and provides interesting and varied recommendations.

Hannah Bricker, BuzzFeed’s general manager of lifestyle content and Tasty, said, “We developed Botatouille with our audience in mind; bringing together Tasty’s culinary insights and innovative AI technology to help our community navigate every part of the cooking process. We’re excited to collaborate with our users to continue adapting and improving this AI-powered chefbot based on their feedback — leveraging new technologies to enhance the cooking experience online and in the kitchen.” Botatouille has no additional monthly fee for now, making it a convenient and accessible tool for cooking enthusiasts.

In conclusion, Botatouille is revolutionizing cooking with its innovative AI technology that provides personalized and unique recommendations. It is a convenient and accessible tool for cooking enthusiasts, providing real-time answers to cooking-related questions, recipe recommendations, cooking times, and kitchen tips. BuzzFeed’s commitment to using AI to enhance and personalize its content and sell subscriptions to its users shows the potential of AI in engaging audiences and providing premium offerings to partners and clients. Botatouille is a great example of how AI can enhance the cooking experience online and in the kitchen.

News Source : Johan Moreno

Source Link :Is AI Your New Sous Chef? BuzzFeed Now Offers AI-Powered Recipe Chat/