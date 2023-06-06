AI-Powered Robot Chef.: Robot Chef Utilizes AI to Master Salad-Making through Video Observation

University of Cambridge Researchers Build AI-Powered Robot Chef

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have built an AI-powered robot chef that learned how to make eight salad recipes by watching a video of a human making them. Grzegorz Sochacki, a PhD candidate, and his colleagues filmed eight simple salad recipes and then used a public neural network to train their robot chef.

How the Robot Chef Works

The neural network used by the robot chef was already programmed to identify a range of different objects, including the fruits and vegetables used in the salad recipes. The robot then analyzed each frame of video using computer vision techniques and identified various objects as well as features such as a knife or ingredients. Correctly identifying the ingredients and the actions of the human chef enabled the robot to determine which one of the recipes was being prepared.

“It’s amazing how much nuance the robot was able to detect. These recipes aren’t complex – they’re essentially chopped fruits and vegetables, but it was really effective at recognising, for example, that two chopped apples and two chopped carrots is the same recipe as three chopped apples and three chopped carrots,” said Grzegorz Sochacki, a PhD candidate from Cambridge’s Department of Engineering, the paper’s first author.

Potential Applications of Robot Chef

The robot chef has potential applications for the food industry and could help automate the preparation of simple dishes in restaurant kitchens. It could also be used in homes to help people with limited mobility or disabilities prepare their own meals.

Future Scope of the Project

The researchers plan to expand the robot chef’s capabilities by training it to cook more complex dishes and to recognize different cooking techniques. They also aim to make the robot chef more interactive, so that it can respond to voice commands and adjust recipes based on personal preferences or dietary restrictions.

The robot chef project is just one example of how AI and robotics are transforming the food industry. With the rise of automation and smart kitchens, it’s likely that robots like the robot chef will become increasingly common in both commercial and residential settings.

Conclusion

The robot chef developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge is an impressive example of how AI and robotics can be used to automate simple tasks. While it is currently limited to preparing salads, the potential applications of the technology are numerous. As the project continues to evolve, it could have a significant impact on the food industry and on the daily lives of people around the world.

News Source : TechEBlog

Source Link :AI-Powered Robot Chef Learns How to Make Salads by Watching a Video/