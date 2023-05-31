“AI risks”: 5 AI Updates You May Have Overlooked Today: China’s Warning on AI Risks, Elon Musk as an Indian Groom and More

The Extremes of the Field of Artificial Intelligence

The field of artificial intelligence (AI) is one of great contrasts. While tech giants like Google and Microsoft are constantly releasing new AI products, major protests are taking place that call for the halt of AI development. These protests include notable AI researchers such as Geoffrey Hinton and Sam Altman. China has also recently called for security measures against AI. In lighter news, a digital artist used AI to reimagine Elon Musk as an Indian groom. Here are some of the latest updates in the world of AI:

China Warns of AI Risks

The Chinese Communist Party recently called for national security measures to mitigate the risks of AI. This call to action was made in response to the significant progress being made in the field of AI. The Xinhua News Agency reported that party leader and President Xi Jinping emphasized the need for “dedicated efforts to safeguard political security and improve the security governance of internet data and artificial intelligence.”

Elon Musk Reimagined as an Indian Groom with AI

A wedding photography page on Instagram called Rolling Canvas Presentations recently shared an AI-generated image of Elon Musk dressed in traditional North Indian attire as a groom. The image was created using an AI-powered text-to-image generator called Midjourney. The caption of the post expressed fascination with the ability to bring imaginative ideas to reality with AI technology.

Microsoft Releases AI Anthology

Microsoft has released an “AI Anthology,” which is a compilation of 20 essays written by distinguished scholars and professionals from various disciplines. The essays explore the ways in which AI can benefit humanity and shed light on potential challenges. The project was initiated with the help of OpenAI. The authors were given early access to GPT-4 and asked to focus on how AI technology can contribute to human flourishing and how society can guide the technology to achieve maximal benefits for humanity.

AI Godfather Feels “Lost” Over Life’s Work

Yoshua Bengio, one of the AI “godfathers,” recently spoke with BBC about feeling “lost” over his life’s work. Bengio has been a vocal critic of the unregulated rise of AI and expressed concerns about bad actors using AI technology for dangerous purposes. He also shared that these concerns were taking a toll on him as he felt responsible for some of the leading research that led AI to where it is today.

South Korea Uses AI to Measure North Korean Leader’s Weight

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s weight is estimated to be over 140 kg according to an AI analysis. The North Korean leader’s health is kept hidden from the public eye, but recent speculation about his deteriorating health has led to speculation about his condition. Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, told reporters that Kim Jong Un appeared tired with dark circles around his eyes during a public appearance in May.

Conclusion

AI continues to be a topic of both excitement and concern. While the technology has the potential to benefit humanity in numerous ways, it also presents significant risks if not regulated properly. As the industry continues to develop, it is important for stakeholders to prioritize the responsible and ethical use of AI.

